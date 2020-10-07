NEWLAND — The Avery County Economic Development Committee reconvened on Tuesday, Sept. 29, in which the Avery Chamber of Commerce discussed changes that are being made to the county’s online presence.
If a user visits averycounty.com, they will be directed to the Avery County Chamber of Commerce’s updated site in which information on local businesses and tourist destinations are easily available to the viewer. The update is part of the county’s renewed efforts to improve its online presence and promote interest in those looking to engage in the county’s economy.
The county is potentially considering combining its website and the chamber of commerce’s website into one site, or to at least include the same design principles between the two sites. However, an official decision, along with a budget amendment, will have to be made first in order for the web developer to go ahead with the changes.
Economic Development Committee Chair Ken Walter also proposed an idea that came to him from a webinar through Golden Leaf Foundation that would allow the county to better target its audience and potential market.
“(Golden Leaf) partnered with a company that’s taking a whole new approach to economic development, which is geo-targeting. In essence what I learned, it’s kind of reversing the process. Instead of having a business or a company coming to your site, you can set this up so your information goes into targeted geographic areas,” Walter said.
Walter said he would send the webinar to other members of the committee to view and potentially consider utilizing the company’s technology. The technology can even be used to target potential tourists who are nearby and looking to vacation in close destinations.
In other news, County Manager Phillip Barrier said the county is using the strong statistics it is seeing related to the recent housing and condo buy-up to make the case for potential development.
“We have used that as a powering tool with some of the folks talking to us about a shopping center and other needs in the county,” Barrier said.
Barrier added that the GREAT Grant through the North Carolina Broadband Infrastructure Office is now open and the department is looking to provide a total of $32 million in internet infrastructure projects across the state.
“I forwarded the email to all of our providers in the county. They have to apply. It has to be an internet service provider that applies for the grant. It is now open to tier two or a tier three county that has census pockets that are considered to be rural. So we are now eligible to go after the money,” Barrier said.
The purpose of the grant is to make it affordable for internet companies to expand broadband into rural areas. The expansion of the tier ranking eligibility means that Avery County will now be available for grants through the department.
Additionally, Fight Hunger Incorporated will open a new food pantry in Avery County. They will begin distributing food to 10 food-deprived families on Oct. 12.
