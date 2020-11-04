NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Commissioners reconvened for their monthly meeting on Monday, Nov. 2, in which the board held a public hearing regarding the 2020 Community Development Block Grant for the Coronavirus Program.
“Since the pandemic started, it has become apparent that adequate internet service has become critical for students and for workers who continue to work at home. Doctors are encouraging telehealth visits, and this all requires adequate, reliable internet service. So after looking at numerous options for how to use this grant funding, your manager determined the best use of these funds is to expand broadband,” Senior Planner with the High Country Council of Government Kelly Coffey said.
The grant would conceivably expand broadband internet service to low and moderate income areas in the county, including the westernmost part of the county stretching from Elk Park down to the Three Mile area, the easternmost part of the county that borders Caldwell County and the north part of Newland east of Highway 194.
“The county would be granting a subsidy to internet service providers,” Coffey said “The idea is leverage as much private investment as possible.”
While it’s hard to estimate how many households would be served, the council estimates 1,000 households could be affected if the county were to receive the grant.
“We’re asking for a dollar-for-dollar match from the company. If we were to get the $900,000, we will ask for (the providers) to bid on that money,” County Manager Phillip Barrier.
If awarded, the county would have 30 months from the date of the award to get the project under way or completed. The commissioners approved to adopt the resolution related to the community block grant, as well as the citizen participation plan.
Additionally, the board approved Phase 2 of the Eagles Nest Vineyard Reserve subdivision, as well as the Blueberry Hill subdivision, the latter of which will likely produce homes in the $300,000 range, according to Planning Board Director Tommy Burleson.
The board began the meeting by passing two resolutions recognizing Trosly Farms, the 2020 North Carolina Small Farmers of the Year, and the 2020-2021 ski season, an industry that generates $228 million annually for the state’s economy.
The commissioners made four appointments to the Agriculture Advisory Committee, appointing Anne Foster to the Toe River district, Larry Smith to the Newland district, Michelle Garner to the Elk Park district and Nick Boone to the Altamont district. The applications have been reviewed, and the positions are for three-year terms.
Tax Administrator Bruce Daniels reported that the monthly collections for the county for October were at $1,473,685. Sales numbers have trailed off a bit from record highs during the summer, but the county reported 155 qualified sales. The board approved Daniels’ report. On a side note, the tax office is open, and residents can now again safely go inside and pay their tax bills.
The board then approved $495 for the economic development committee to display an ad in a flyer through the Avery County Chamber of Commerce. The committee had previously approved the decision.
The county also approved a contract to receive funds that come to the county through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Finance Officer Ashley Ingwersen put forward a budget amendment to account for grant funds in the amount of $49,377 received through the Governor’s Crime Council that will go to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office in order to keep the domestic violence officer position.
County Manager Phillip Barrier reported that the community building is nearing completion and is on schedule to be handed over to the county before Thanksgiving. Ten Avery residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, and active cases in the state are down by 6,780. Barrier previously challenged citizens and the local prison to get numbers down. The county was down to nine cases two months ago.
Commissioner Martha Hicks reported that the county board of elections recorded that more than 5,800 residents voted early.
