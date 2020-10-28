NEWLAND — During its most recent meeting on Monday, Oct. 19, the Avery County Board of Commissioners held public hearings related to two community grants, while Mayland Community College President Dr. John Boyd gave an update on several important projects that have potential to positively impact the region.
The county is currently in the process of seeking community input for its application for the 2020 Community Development Block Grant. The grant is part of the CARES Act coronavirus relief bill, which allocated $27.5 million to the North Carolina Department of Commerce to disperse to communities that have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis to local governments that propose projects to benefit low income individuals and must meet a certain set of criteria. The maximum grant amount is $900,000.
County Manager Phillip Barrier said he has received feedback from the Department of Social Services and the Avery County School System in regard to the sort of projects that funds could be spent on.
“We’re leaning toward food distribution and school support for children affected by short school hours,” Barrier said. “We want to do the best thing for the citizens.”
Barrier added that the county was planning on using CARES Act money for broadband projects but ran into road blocks because the county cannot own the internet infrastructure and it would not be built in time to comply with federal guidelines. The county cannot subsidize costs for daycare, either.
Avery County Transportation Director Debbie Smith presented the department’s prepared yearly application for the 2022 Community Transportation Program Grant. The department is requesting a total of $206,167 from the state, with a local share of $41,234, to cover administrative, operating and capital projects. The department provides its services through the use of four mini vans, three conversion vans, four lift vans, one ramp van and 14 drivers.
The board of commissioners approved the grant application, including the county’s contribution or 20 percent of funds.
Mayland Community College‘s Boyd requested the county approve the allocation of $387,786 to the community college as part of the county’s yearly contribution to the college’s budget. The board unanimously approved the request. Boyd also gave an update on the college’s Anspach Advanced Manufacturing School.
“We’ve done prototype parts for Duke Hospital System (using a 3D metal printer), parts for a new startup fishing rod company, a prototype trigger for a startup handgun company. We do antique car parts. A person who comes in that can’t get a part for their motor, we can print it in metal. We’re the only community college in the state that has this capability,” Boyd said.
MCC is prepared to begin its new taxidermy lab, but the college is currently looking for an instructor. Landscaping is finished at the Bare Dark Sky Observatory and Earth to Sky Park. Once MCC’s Glenn and Carol Arthur Planetarium opens, the site will be one out of two or three locations in the world that features both a planetarium and an observatory. The college is also moving forward with its work on the Blue Ridge Boutique Hotel, a 34-room hotel that will be connected to downtown Spruce Pine and feature a restaurant, a bar, meeting space, a library room and guest rooms that highlight natural attractions across the area. Work is continuing on the college’s Three Peaks Enrichment Center, which will include the Cosmetology Department, a Resource Center for Entrepreneurs and a 2,000-plus-seat event space.
“(The TPEC) is projected to put about $15 million a year into the local economies and that’s pretty substantial,” Boyd said.
After continuing its regular meeting after a closed session, the board of commissioners voted to authorize the Department of Social Services to pursue a settlement of up to $65,000 related to a pending employment claim in the event the case involving the situation is settled.
Before adjourning, Barrier and the board of commissioners praised the county’s board of elections for deciding to move the early voting site to the Avery County pool complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.