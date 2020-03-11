NEWLAND — During its Monday, March 2, meeting, the Avery County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously in support of a resolution urging passage of the budget that Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed last June.
The resolution lists all the benefits that Avery County are not receiving due to the ongoing budget stalemate that has persisted in the state legislature since last summer. The county “strongly encourages all members of the General Assembly and the Governor to act in accordance with the needs of the State and support the County of Avery by taking measures to ensure these important programs for the institutions and community that they will so clearly benefit.”
“Gov. Cooper is betraying rural and suburban voters. He vetoed cash to build new schools while helping block voter ID,” Sen. Warren Daniel (R-Avery) said in a press release. “Gov. Cooper is only interested in representing the radical, liberal urban elite.”
Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier said that due to the budget impasse, there is no longer a contract between the State and the prison system for inmates to clean up trash on the side of the roads.
“We need people to quit littering,” Barrier said.
The state budget that Gov. Cooper vetoed includes more than $10 million for school construction and renovations, $75,000 for the Avery County Cooperative Extension Community Room, $25,000 for the Avery County Association for Exceptional People, $90,000 for Reaching Avery Ministry for families in need, $100,000 for the Avery County Sheriff’s Office, $200,000 for the Crossnore School and Children’s Home and $10,000 for the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children for support of the preschool SCOTTIE mobile classroom.
“Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the state budget hours after the legislature passed it,” Daniel added. “In private meetings, he and his staff have repeatedly told legislators that he would not sign any budget, including his own proposal, unless the legislature first passes Medicaid expansion.”
In a press conference about his budget veto, Gov. Cooper said, “I don’t want us to be passing the budget and just having the House pass Medicaid expansion because then you’re not going to get Medicaid expansion.”
Gov. Cooper vetoed 3.9-percent and 4.4-percent raises for teachers, and he rejected a compromise proposal that included a 4.9-percent pay raise for teachers, plus a $1,000 bonus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.