NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Commissioners and Avery Board of Education met jointly at Avery County High School on August 10 to view and tour the recent progress that has been made on the high school renovation and expansion project.
To guide the officials through the construction zone were the architects and representatives from Branch Construction, who provided an overview of the project’s recent progress, such as the installation of the chiller and the clearing of the work site ahead of the school’s reopening on August 17.
According to Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman, the air conditioning at the high school should be up and running by the end of the week on Friday, Aug. 11.
“We are grateful to see progress being made. However, the project remains significantly behind, and our hope is that we can close the timeline a little better as we prepare for the winter months ahead,” Brigman said.
The completion date for the project has been delayed several times, with the current completion date set for late winter or early spring next year. While the project was able to make further progress when schools were first closed due to COVID-19, the effects of the pandemic eventually caught up with construction crews.
In May, it was required that any materials brought into the construction site had to sit for a minimum of four days before it could be moved. At one point in time, construction crews had difficulty accessing out-of-state labor as some of these workers arrived from larger cities. Additionally, the pandemic delayed the ordering of materials such as the Insulated Concrete Forms and steel. Some of the electricians working on the project also had to quarantine for 10 days.
“There were some concerns on the progress, but it looked like things were really moving along,” County Manager Phillip Barrier said. “The main thing is that (the crews) cleared everything out of the way for students to return to the building on Monday. It’s a very exciting project and we’re moving along.”
At the most recent board of education meeting, Rob Johnson of Boomerang Design gave an update on the high school construction project. Johnson said that challenges related to soil nailing, weather and needed infrastructure were factors that have also delayed the project. However, COVID-19 proved not to be as detrimental to the project as expected.
Despite the delays, county officials and board of education members are expecting the final product to be one that the school system and county residents can be proud of, as the county was able to finance the project without raising taxes.
“Things are coming together. We would like for (the progress) to be faster, of course, but we want the quality to be there. Instead of a hurry-up job, we would much rather have a good quality building. I think that’s what we’re going to get. It’s going to be a beautiful building,” Board of Education Chair John Greene said.
