NEWLAND — The deadline to fill out the 2020 U.S. Census is fast approaching, and local county and municipal leaders are urging residents to take part in this ever-important civic duty that will ensure local governments are fully funded to provide services to the community.
The deadline to fill out the census is now Sept. 30 after it was moved up from the end of October in order to afford the agency more time to review the data before its December 31 statutory deadline. The response deadline had originally been extended to allow for additional time to fill out the census after the agency’s efforts got off to a slow start due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is important that as many people in the county as possible fill out the census, since the federal government uses the numbers the agency records to allocate funding. These numbers depend on how much funding services such as schools, health clinics, fire departments and projects for roads and highways will receive.
County Manager Phillip Barrier says that the population numbers recorded by the census also help businesses determine whether or not they will open stores, shops and restaurants in Avery County.
“I can promise you that every time someone talks to me out about opening or moving a business to our county, they want to know what the census is,” Barrier said. “Millions of dollars are affected by our census numbers.”
Barrier said that part-time homeowners who live in the county seasonally can fill out the census at their Avery address by filling it out and putting down that nobody lives there year around. These efforts by part-time residents would help the county with its census numbers, but it is not required.
While the county’s part-time residents bring ample economic benefits and help the area substantially in philanthropic efforts, the numerous residents who own second homes poses challenges for the county in relation to its real population numbers. The county’s official population is around 18,000. However, according to Barrier, there can be around 30,000 people in the county at any given time, especially during peak tourist seasons in the summer, fall and winter.
“I would love to be the county that had 100 percent (census response), just so I could tell the other counties, ‘Ha, We beat you!’ But it is what it is,” Barrier said.
As of Monday, Sept. 21, Avery County has a census response rate of 31.9 percent, with 17.1 percent of those responses coming from internet users. Elk Park, Newland and Banner Elk have shown strong response rates of 45.1 percent, 41.5 percent and 32.1 percent, respectively. However, the more touristy areas are lagging behind, including Beech Mountain (13.2 percent), Sugar Mountain (10.3 percent) and the Grandfather area, which is at 16.3 percent. Additionally, Seven Devils is listed at 25.1 percent, but no 2010 self-response data is available for the town.
“We need everyone’s help. It’s not too late. You have until September 30. Respond at 2020census.gov, but for those without internet, call 1 (844) 330-2020. That’s the easiest way,” Barrier said. “If we can get everyone local, everyone that lives here year round to fill out the census, that would be absolutely fantastic. So check on your neighbor. Check on your parents, aunts, uncles, people that you go to school with and work with and say, ‘Hey, has everyone responded to the census?’”
