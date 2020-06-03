Dr. William C. “Bill” Tate II passed away at his home in Linville on Wednesday, May 27, following a long illness.
Dr. Tate was an accomplished physician who was known for the compassion and care he displayed while he cared for and healed his patients in Avery County. Dr. Tate leaves behind a legacy and a body of life long work that has focused on this rural community and the people that call it home.
A drive-through retirement celebration had been planned on Sunday, May 31, to commemorate Dr. Tate’s recent retirement.
“Dr. Tate was a third-generation physician serving Avery County. Even as his body failed him, he continued to find fulfillment in serving others by providing medical care to the community and asking nothing in return. I’ll always remember Dr. Tate for his quick wit, love for life and his family,” Chuck Mantooth, President and CEO of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, said.
Dr. Tate began practicing alongside his father Dr. Lawson Tate in 1977, and went on to dedicate more than 40 years to treating the people of Avery County. Tate also led many improvements in the local health care system, and served the community in a plethora of other ways. Tate served as an elder in the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir. He championed education on the Avery County School Board for 20 years, served on the Board of Trustees for the Edgar Tufts Memorial Association, Lees-McRae College, the Grandfather Home for Children and was a Charter member and supporter of the YMCA.
“He truly cares about every person he ever took care of,” Dr. Thomas Haizlip, who joined the Tate Clinic in 1998, said.
After graduating from the University of North Carolina, Dr. Tate returned to Avery County to continue on the legacy his family had began in the region. In 1910, Dr. Tate’s grandfather, Dr. William C. Tate, began a medical practice treating those who would have otherwise lacked access to basic medical care. Dr. Tate’s father followed suit before Tate himself took up the family profession.
“He picked up and carried on father’s legacy,” Haizlip said. “[But he] never endorsed hierarchy. Every member of his team felt important and prized, valued as friends and colleagues, not hired help.”
Sheri Cornett, a surgical technologist who spent decades working beside Dr. Tate in the operating room, shared similar sentiments.
“He never thought he was above anyone else and never treated anyone like second best, because the patient always had first priority,” Cornett said.
Dr. Bob Clark described Dr. Tate’s investment in his patients as remarkable.
“He bypassed a lot of reward as a rural surgeon caring for rural people. He has always treated people like a part of his family,” Clark said.
In 2013, Dr. Tate was inducted into the Martha Guy Hall of Legends, acknowledging his contributions to Avery County. The improvements he has brought to lives of his patients, and to the lives of everyone in Avery County, is Dr. Tate’s legacy.
“[Dr. Tate] is the kindest, most compassionate surgeon I have ever known. He would do whatever it takes to make his patients comfortable,” Carmen Lacey, President of Cannon Memorial Hospital, said. “He absolutely loved this community.”
Dr. Tate leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Donna Smith Tate; daughters Melissa Tate Parker of Jacksonville, Fla., and Angela Tate (Bill) Tuck of Banner Elk, NC; step daughters Kari Joyce (Daniel) Brown of Boone and Ashley Joyce (Adam) Jones of Deep Gap; sisters Susan Tate (Lynn) Carter of Banner Elk and Anne Tate (Russ) Bergman of Myrtle Beach, SC; brothers Johnny Tate of Sugar Mountain, David Lawson Tate of Banner Elk, and Bobby (Susie Daniels) Tate of Banner Elk; mother-in-law Barbara Smith of Valle Crucis; grandchildren Madison, Avery, Campbell, Alden, Daniel, Morgan, Brayden and Kaleigh; and best friend and colleague Dr. Tom (Lisa) Haizlip of Banner Elk.
Due to ongoing concerns over large crowds regarding Covid-19, a memorial service for Dr. Tate will be held during the month of October, which was his favorite time of the year in Avery County. Family and friends are welcome to visit at the Tate residence in Linville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.