NEWLAND — The Avery County Economic Development Committee reconvened for the its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 27, in which committee members discussed web improvements in order to further attract entrepreneurs and those working from home.
Economic Development Committee Director Ken Walter reported that the website development project has stalled. The committee has been working to modernize and revamp its online presence in order to attract individuals interested in moving to the area.
According to Walter, the Avery County economic development webpage is viewed between 25 to 50 times per month, while the Avery Chamber of Commerce site receives 8,000 to 9,000 hits per month.
“In (the) standpoint of attracting those entrepreneurs over the next year or two as this migration continues, if we could get the grant for broadband coverage and provide that coverage to the huge chunk of Avery County that currently has nothing, what a great attraction that would be for people who were told they had to work from home. They’re working from home and their companies and businesses are finding out that they don’t need an office anymore,” Walter said.
The committee is expecting the project to begin moving forward once a virtual meeting is held between county leaders and the web design company in order to clear confusion and agree on project details.
County Manager Phillip Barrier reported that unemployment for the month of August for Avery County increased to 5 percent. Meanwhile Ashe County is at 5.1 percent, Mitchell County is at 6.5 percent, Yancey County is at 5.6 percent, Alleghany County is at 6 percent and the state average is 7 percent.
“If you need a job, there’s jobs out there. That’s what I’m being told. Businesses are busier than they’ve ever been,” Barrier said.
Additionally, the construction project for the new Bojangles in Newland has begun. Barrier said that he hand wrote a letter to the Bojangles corporate office thanking them for their investment in the community on behalf on the citizens. Since the construction process is completed through the utilization of different crews for various aspects of the project, the new restaurant should be completed relatively quickly.
The county is waiting for a response on the Appalachian Regional Commission broadband grant that it has sent out. Currently, the USDA GREAT Grant is available to tier two counties, and several internet local providers are working on applications for access to the funds. The Community Development Block Grant is also available, which would conceivably provide another $900,000 to the county.
“(The grant) is to be concentrated solely on the bottom triangle, 19E corridor,” Barrier said. “(The grant proposal) will meet the income threshold for that area. It will also meet the coronavirus (circumstances) that they have in place because of virtual learning and what our school students are having to do on Wednesdays.”
Barrier added that he has spoken with a construction consultant for Structall, the building materials company that is planning on moving into the old IRC plant. The construction trailer is on site, and the business is taking proposals for the plant upgrades. Barrier said that hopefully the moving-in process will start in January, as the business recently finished opening another plant in Texas.
