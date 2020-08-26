NEWLAND — County leadership convened on Friday morning, Aug. 21, for what has become a regularly scheduled briefing between department heads since the county implemented its emergency declaration in March.
County Manager Phillip Barrier reported that as of Friday, Aug. 21, the county had 18 active cases of COVID-19 and that hospitalizations were down across the state. Barrier added that sales tax for the month of May will be distributed in August and that the county has seen a sales tax increase of about two percent through March, April and May, which was not expected.
“We’re still watching the employees (for COVID), and department heads are doing a good job. I’d rather be overly cautious than not cautious enough. I think that has helped bring us where we’re at today with our active cases,” Barrier said.
Sheriff Kevin Frye said things are steady at the Sheriff’s Office, and that calls are increasing as usual. However, the office has been more selective with who it has been taking to jail due to judicial rules.
“We’re getting complaints from areas about general crime and thugery going on. We’re trying to crack down on that without really hauling everybody in, which is really hard right now. It’s a balancing act that we’re trying to do,” Frye said. “Anytime you give criminals a thing saying, ‘Hey, we’re not going to put you in jail,’ they’re going to take advantage of that. We’re trying to alleviate that in a way that’s still safe.”
Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan reported that emergency management has been in contact with Federal Emergency Management Agency and that there will be a lot of reimbursable expenses.
Buchanan added that the department is looking into access heaters to be put to use by the Avery Health Department. Emergency management has also received back its tent/trailer that was being used in Watauga County, which has heat and air conditioning.
Aside from preparing for how it will conduct testing during the fall and winter months, Avery Health Department Director Debbie Gragg said the department is looking at how it can conduct testing more efficiently.
Chief Deputy Lee Buchanan said there was a high demand for testing at the health department the previous Tuesday morning, and that officers also assisted with the reopening of schools. Additionally, the office is increasing patrol of various communities after several reports of drug activity occurring at one park in the county.
“It was a semblance of what it was before (the pandemic),” Buchanan said. “We’re still taking people for meth. It hasn’t stopped, because they’re not going to stop.”
EMS Director Mike Edmiston said that the department has received its shipment of surgical masks and gloves. There is also another shipment of N95 masks on the way.
ACS Director of Student Services Sidney Brigman praised the county, saying that she has been impressed with the level of cooperation between county departments. Brigman said that the school systems are continuing to chase symptoms, and that students have been abiding by the guidelines during their first week back.
“I’ve never worked in a county where everyone pulls together to help each other,” Brigman said.
The high school has received three foggers to help sanitize the building. Gragg reported that the department is planning on how it will continue COVID testing along with possibly doing a drive-through for flu shots.
County officials also say they have heard reports of part-time residents looking at not returning home at the end of the summer.
