NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Elections completed its canvass of the 2020 General Election on Friday, Nov. 13, without any notable irregularities or incident.
According to Avery BOE Director Sheila Ollis, the election and canvassing process “went perfectly,” as a total of 9,497 voters out of a possible 12,353 votes within Avery County were cast, a total of 76.88 percent overall.
The county elections board processed a total of 114 provisional ballots within Avery, with 73 of those votes counting. Ollis noted that the 41 provisional ballots that were not allowed were due to the voter not being registered to do so.
Voters in Avery County and statewide also have the opportunity to track their voter history through the NC Board of Elections website at ncsbe.gov, according to a press release from the state board of elections.
North Carolina elections officials note that it may take a few weeks before their “voter history” is updated to reflect their recent vote in their voter record available through the State Board of Elections’ Voter Search tool.
“If you voted in person and inserted your ballot into a tabulator, your selections were immediately recorded on a memory card, and your votes were reported on election night as part of the unofficial results,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We respectfully ask that voters trust their bipartisan boards of elections across North Carolina. We are here to make sure your votes count, and they will.”
The State Board of Elections and county boards of elections are inundated with questions from voters about whether their ballot was counted in the 2020 general election. In almost every single case, the answer will be yes. However, if you voted on Election Day, it will take time for your voter history to reflect the fact that you voted, as county boards of elections must first complete post-election processes.
Voters may confirm the status of their ballot in the following ways through the State Board of Elections’ Voter Search tool. Simply enter your first and last names and county (if desired) and follow the instructions below based on your voting method.
For those who voted on Election Day, when you inserted your ballot into a tabulator, your selections were recorded on a media card in the tabulator. These results were counted and reported publicly on election night.
Your ballot status will show up in the “Voter History” section (see screenshot below) as soon as your county completes the post-election process of assigning voter history to your record. This may take a couple of weeks or longer after the election, according to the release. “Please be assured that your county board of elections will complete this process as promptly as possible amid the other post-election tasks that must be completed, including post-election audits and certification of the results,” the release stated.
Additionally, anyone who voted in person during the one-stop early voting period from October 15–31 can find that your vote counted in the “Your Absentee Ballot” section of the Voter Search database.
Under North Carolina law, all early votes – by-mail or in-person – are considered absentee votes. If you voted during the early voting period, your “Absentee Status” will show “VALID RETURN,” the “Return Method” will be “IN PERSON” and your “Return Status” will be “ACCEPTED.” Your ballot status also will show up in the “Voter History” section as soon as your county completes the post-election process of assigning voter history to your record. This may take a couple of weeks or longer.
For anyone who voted via absentee by-mail, once your ballot is received by your county board of elections, you can find that your vote counted in the “Your Absentee Ballot” section of the Voter Search database. “Absentee Status” will show “VALID RETURN,” the “Return Method” will be “MAIL” and your “Return Status” will be “ACCEPTED” or “ACCEPTED — CURED”.
Your ballot status will also show up in the “Voter History” section as soon as your county completes the post-election process of assigning voter history to your record. This may take a couple of weeks or longer.
