NEWLAND — Avery County Department of Social Services staff met with other county agencies and community stakeholders on Sept. 5 to discuss the upcoming Crisis Intervention Program.
In the past, the program began on a certain date in the winter and applicants stood in line for hours to apply. The state has suggested that Avery DSS change the application process this year to prevent clients from having to stand in line in the cold.
The Avery County Department of Social Services is accepting CIP applications from individuals and families who meet the criteria of health related and/or life-threatening conditions. Not everyone that has been eligible in the past will be eligible this year, but everyone is welcome to apply. The program is designated as a crisis program, and this year will be administered as such. People may have to seek other means of heating assistance or look at their spending habits in order to buy their own fuel for this winter.
The Crisis Intervention Program opened July 1 for heating and cooling assistance. Anyone may apply at any time, but to be eligible the household must meet the definition of a Crisis as set forth by the N.C. Energy Policy, which states: “A household is in crisis if it is currently experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening and/or health-related emergency due to a lack of heating/cooling and other assistance is not available from any source.”
The Crisis Intervention Program will be in effect until all funds are exhausted or the state fiscal year ends, which is June 30, 2020. Each household is evaluated on a case-by-case basis to determine if there is a heating/cooling crisis, and benefits vary based upon the amount needed to alleviate the crisis. Benefits cannot exceed $600 per household. If approved, funds are paid directly to the utility provider.
Anyone who wants to apply for CIP should expect to provide a picture ID for the head of household, Social Security numbers for all household members, verification of an energy-related crisis, such as a past-due bill with a disconnection notice, and verification of all household income, earned and unearned. If questionable, the applicant may have to provide a letter from their doctor that he/she or someone in their family has a health-related issue that could be considered life threatening if heat is not provided.
For more information and to see a full list of requirements for receiving aid, click to the county’s website at AveryDSS.com or call the department at (828) 733-8230.
