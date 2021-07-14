NEWLAND — Avery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Hicks was recognized for his work with the DARE program in area schools during the July 12 meeting of Avery County Commissioners.
“This deputy sends most of Avery County a Bible verse every morning,” said Lee Buchanan, ACSO Chief Deputy.
Honoring a deputy who “prays for everybody” and is a “great friend,” Buchanan joined Sheriff Kevin Frye in awarding John Hicks for his service to the county and, most notably, his revitalization of the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program.
This year saw the first class in Avery County to graduate with the DARE program in 20 years, according to Buchanan. Hicks was determined, according to Buchanan, to undergo the difficult two-week training course with a notoriously low pass rate in order to bring the DARE program back to Avery County and begin teaching the program to students in the area.
Hicks began teaching the program just as the pandemic began and continued over Zoom, Frye explained. He was integral in helping raise money for the program as well, according to Buchanan.
Currently, another deputy from the ACSO is undergoing the DARE program training to help expand the program with the goal for every elementary school in Avery County having access to the program.
In public comments, John Millan, Avery County coroner, thanked Hicks and noted his appreciation for the DARE program and school resource officers in Avery County. Beyond this, he asked the county commissioners to consider how fallen law enforcement officials may be recognized as their family members come forward. He referenced one individual, Durl Jones, Sr., who would like for his father to be recognized who died in service in Avery County in 1939. No decision was made, but Millan asked the commissioners to consider with him how this may be done in the future and stated his intention to return to the topic in future meetings.
Commissioners, while approving subdivisions for the Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC, discussed the larger debate over land development in Avery County following their vote for approving Sunset Lots S93-S117 at Eagles Nest.
Commissioner Wood Hall Young Jr. and Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier were not in attendance. Commissioner Blake Vance asked if he could “get on his soapbox,” stating that while he has had citizens approach him about their concerns regarding Eagles Nest, he noted that ultimately “it is not our place to tell anybody what to do” in terms of business. He stated that it is not the role of the commissioners to stand in the place of business, or individuals choosing to sell their property, and that it is the role of the county commissioners to enforce codes and regulations and ensure all development is occurring according to law.
Commissioner Tim Phillips agreed, stating that he appreciates Eagles Nest and the tax base they have made in the county and the employment that have provided in the area. Commissioner Dennis Aldridge echoed this sentiment, stating that he too agrees that it is not the role of the county commissioners to dictate how businesses operate. Aldridge did convey, however that the commissioners are responsible to “think 20 to 30 years down the road and understand” the impacts of development.
“We need to have a vision far greater than where we are now,” Aldridge said, noting the critical importance of applying the law, regulation and ordinances equally from individuals to large businesses.
Representing Eagles Nest, Derek Buchanan thanked the commissioners for their comments of appreciation regarding Eagles Nest. Board Chair Martha Hicks told Buchanan that she spoke with the county’s Board of Adjustment regarding Buchanan’s concerns aired in previous meetings, that the county’s Board of Adjustment was giving Eagles Nest a difficult time in approving their plans and stalling development on technicalities as small as spelling errors. She stated that they are “doing their job,” and that it is important that all regulations are complied to, as it provides a standard of quality in the county.
Concluding the meeting, Avery County Tax Administrator Bruce Daniels presented the tax revenue data from the now-concluded 2020-21 fiscal year, concluding that, “We’re in really good shape,” given the high percentage of collection rate and its positive reflection on Avery County residents paying their taxes.
County Finance Officer Caleb Hogan presented a couple of budget amendments reflecting grants in the Sheriff’s Office that needed to be rolled over into the next fiscal year, as well as increased funding for the Department of Central Dispatch due to increased workload.
The July 19 meeting for the county commissioners has been canceled and the board will next convene on August 2. Assistant County Manager Cindy Turbyfill stated there is a chance the second August meeting, set for August 16, may be canceled, seeing as the commissioners will be out of town at a conference for much of that week. The commissioners will hold its first meeting in September on Tuesday, Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day.
