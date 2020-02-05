NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Commissioners conducted a special meeting in conjunction with the Board of Education at Avery High School on Tuesday evening, Jan. 28. The occasion featured a tour of the school’s ongoing renovation project given by the BOE’s construction liaison, Mark Parlier.
As the group walked through the wintery construction site, which now features a nearly finished foundation and the framework for what will become new classrooms, Parlier informed the board members that construction for the first phase of the project is expected to be completed by November of this year.
According to Parlier, the project was delayed by a period of approximately 50 days due to an unexpected safety precaution that required workers to reinforce a dirt wall that was left behind after the stairs by the school’s entrance were excavated. The project was originally expected to be completed by Aug. 3, 2020.
In conjunction with the tour, aerial views of the construction site were provided to the board members thanks in part to a drone-savvy student at Avery High School.
“Addison Rudicile is a senior here at Avery High School, and she is into drones and photography. She actually went and took some photos for the yearbook, and I happened to find out and emailed her this morning. [The photos] make it a little easier to visualize what’s on the ground,” Parlier said.
During the formal part of the evening meeting, the board members sat down to discuss the capital projects taking place throughout the school system. One member noted that, out of the $20 million allocated for high school renovations, $5,908,000 had been spent so far. Future expenses will include a roof to be put on the school, as well as a wrecker that will arrive to the construction site in the spring.
Commissioner Blake Vance gave the BOE an update as to what kind of roof could be placed on the new site.
“I believe it is our consensus to go forward with a metal roof,” he said.
When completed, the new building will feature seven new classrooms, a physical science lab, a chemistry lab, counselors’ offices, administrative offices and a new reception area, along with other facilities. Once the first phase of the project is complete, a section of the northern side of the school will be torn down and the parking lot will be extended.
In other news, ACS Chief Financial Officer Jeff Jaynes informed the board that as part of the $1.1 million in capital outlay projects for the school system, 12 projects had been completed, while the other eight were on hold due to the cold season being a slow time for constructions.
Jaynes also added that the school system had been awarded $40,000 thanks to a Governor’s Public Safety Grant, which will allow the school system to install additional security cameras along with other items such as vape detectors, which board members mentioned were needed due to the amount of students vaping at the high school.
The meeting ended on a positive note as Rob Johnson of Boomerang Design expressed his gratitude to the school system for allowing his firm to be a part of the renovation project.
“We’re deeply grateful,” he said. “It’s a very special project to us.”
