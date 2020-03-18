NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting on Friday, March 13, to approve a new development that will be built as part of Eagles Nest Holdings.
The development will feature 18 housing lots, a winery, a greenspace and a connection to a trail system. The site will be developed at the top of Sam Eller Road. The commissioners approved the development by a 4-0 unanimous vote. Commissioner Blake Vance was absent from the meeting.
Avery County Building Inspector Tommy Burleson described the project as an important piece of the county’s economy and elaborated on the popularity of these types of housing developments among those who seek to live in them.
“As the market has grown, we have found out that people like these communities. They like to have their community watches, their community meetings and [they say] if I buy one, my sister from Charlotte may buy one, then they’re in the same location there within the development,” Burleson said.
The owners of the units will be required to pay Property Owners Association (POA) fees in order to maintain and fix the sidewalks, roads and other public amenities that will built as part of the development.
Waterfront Group is the company that is developing the property. The company also develops in Cashiers and other locations across the East Coast.
“It was started by a previous developer, and we came and took it over about six-and-a-half years ago,” Waterfront Group contractor Derrick Buchanan said. “We grew it from about 800 acres when we took it over to about 3,000 acres now. It’s all lots and housing. People buy a lot and build a home on it. A lot of it is geared toward outdoor amenities. It’s the largest gated community in the area.”
