NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Commissioners approved local funding for the county’s transportation department as part of the Community Transportation Program Grant, which provides the majority of the funding for the department with a small match.
Transportation Director Debbie Smith spoke briefly at the meeting on Friday, Sept. 27, which required a public hearing on the grant program. The total funding for the department with the local and state funds is $258,562.
