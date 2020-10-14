NEWLAND — As part of a special meeting of the Avery County Board of Commissioners on Friday, Oct. 9, the board approved phase one of the Eagles Nest Vineyard Reserve.
The area where the subdivision is planned will be down the road from the previously approved Vineyard Village and will encompass approximately two acres across 13 plots of land that have been reviewed by the Avery County Planning Board. The board approved the subdivision unanimously 4-0.
Tax Administrator Bruce Daniels reported that the county had collected $2,986,377 for the month of September, with several releases totaling $57.93. Additionally, Daniels reported 167 qualified sales, or property sales. Without the number of disqualification criteria the county uses, the total number of qualified sales would be at 203. The numbers for September continue the trend of surging property sales the county has been experiencing.
“(September) was another really, really good month as far as the number of sales are concerned,” Daniels said. “Again, just an astronomical number of sales coming through.”
Daniels said he feels confident that there will be an increase in the tax base and tax values based on recent trends ahead of the upcoming revaluation. Commissioner Dennis Aldridge commented on a trend that Daniels had mentioned about buyers purchasing old homes for the land, tearing them down and building a new structure on the property.
“It’s important for people to realize the complexity of this market for the next three to five years. There’s a lot of factors at play and their revaluation is going to fall right in the middle of that. It’s not a simple graph that you can plot easily, and the more you can look at the different factors, the more it helps to understand what sort of things we’re going to have to be doing to meet the changing climate as it occurs,” Aldridge said.
While Daniels said the county has seen strong collections for the current year compared to past years, the department will not know if the pandemic will affect the county as much as it had initially anticipated until January.
County Manager Phillip Barrier reported on the progress of the Community Building at Heritage Park. A construction meeting was held on Thursday, Oct. 8, and it appears that project will be wrapping up in the near future, with roofing, door installation, trim, interior siding and heat installation expected to be completed in the next several weeks.
Barrier bragged on the county departments and the work they have done during the pandemic, including the custodial staff, courthouse staff, emergency management, EMS, firefighters, the Senior Center, the finance office, inspection, recreation, the election board, solid waste, veterans office and the plethora of other county departments and partners.
“I just want to say I hope Avery County citizens appreciate the team they have, and I am appreciative to try to run the ship, because we’ve got the best team ever,” Barrier said.
Barrier said the deadline to spend CARES Act funding is December 31, and that the county has built a strong stockpile of personal protective equipment.
“If Covid wants to stay and fight for two more years, we’re ready,” Barrier said.
The county is expected to apply for the GREAT Grant on Wednesday, Oct. 14, to further develop broadband infrastructure through support and in partnership with Skyline/Skybest. The USDA announced funding for its broadband program, and Barrier has sent a notification to local providers. Moreover, the county has received correspondence from the Appalachian Regional Commission in response to the application that was sent in.
“I had a Zoom meeting with the Managers Association for the state, and it was all about broadband. (There is) frustration throughout the state, because it is evident that we’ve got to have it now. Luckily, one of the main things that came out was this thing from the government that said if one person in a census block has broadband, then they consider the whole census block covered, and how bogus and unreliable that is,” Barrier said.
Citizens can click to averycountync.gov and fill out a broadband census to help the county better track underserved areas.
The county will hold a public hearing on the Community Development Block Grant on Oct. 19, which is related to after school care, day care, a food distribution center and money to cover loss of income for rent and utilities due to Covid.
The Golden Leaf Grant is available and the county will be able to support five county nonprofits, while it was announced that the High Country Council of Governments is writing a grant related to a meat processing facility.
