BANNER ELK — The Banner Elk Town Council convened for its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, March 8, in which Councilman Allen Bolick announced that he would be leaving his post on the board.
As the first order of business, the council passed a special resolution commending Councilman Bolick for his many contributions and service of the Town of Banner Elk. During his time on the council, Bolick helped lead the completion of several projects that have benefited the community, including the Historic Banner Elk School, the BE Book Exchange and the establishment of the Historic Banner Elk School Golf Classic. Bolick also served as the chairman of the Banner Elk Educational Arts and Culture Complex.
Bolick began his tenure with the council in November 2011 and his last day with the town will be on March 20, 2021, a total of nine years and three months. Bolick had also served on the town’s Planning Board.
“Now therefore, be it resolved that the Town Council of the Town of Banner Elk wishes to thank council member Bolick for his generous giving of his time and talents to the Town of Banner Elk and community at large. We wish Councilmember Bolick the best in his future endeavors,” Mayor Brenda Lyerly read from the proclamation. “Congratulations Councilmember Bolick for all you have done for the town.”
The council promptly passed the motion, and Bolick thanked the council with his family in attendance, saying that the special resolution was “unexpected.”
During public comments, Ted Silver addressed the council and thanked Bolick for his partnership with the school and the work he has done for the town. Silver said that Lees-McRae College was recently named the smallest gold-certified bicycle-friendly university in the country. Silver also reported that he met virtually for a meeting in Washington, D.C. as part of a North Carolina delegation, in which he met with all but three NC Congressional representatives and both Senators’ offices.
“From a transportation standpoint, we advocated for things that would benefit us, and hopefully we’ll have some things come out of the eventual infrastructure bill. It was my pleasure to speak for Lees-McRae and the town,” Silver said.
Certified Public Accountant Misty Watson gave the yearly audit report, in which she said that the municipality is in a good financial state due to conservative public spending and sound financial decision making. Later on in the meeting, the council approved renewing its contract with Watson for another year.
Mayor Lyerly then presented a resolution requesting the authority for the town to regulate the use of utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) on town streets. As pointed out by Councilman Robert Tufts, the resolution does not require the town to take any action but simply gives the town the authority to regulate utility vehicles on town streets if it so chooses. The council passed the resolution unanimously.
The council then passed its annual resolution in recognition of Arbor Day on April 30. The town will also be publishing its annual advertisement of tax liens for outstanding property taxes in the local paper.
Due to Councilmember Bolick’s impending absence from his position on the town’s planning board, the council approved the application of Melinda Eggers to the Banner Elk Planning Board and appointed her to one of the two vacant seats.
Town Manger Rick Owen gave his monthly report, in which he informed the council that the community would be participating in a county-wide trash pick up day on Saturday, March 20. The event is meant to engage local volunteers to pickup the trash that has accumulated on the sides of the roads during the winter. Additionally, the date for the Historic Banner Elk School Golf Classic will be held on Sept. 20.
Owen mentioned that the town needs to begin planning dates for budget meeting workshops. The council agreed to hold its workshops on Monday, March 29, ahead of the new fiscal year.
Owen also asked if the council would be interested in holding in-person meetings again, due to the Centers for Disease Control issued a recommendation that people who are vaccinated begin gathering in small groups again. However, not all council members have received the second dose of the vaccine. It has been a about a year since the board met in person. Owen suggested holding meetings that are partially remote and partially in-person. Town attorney Four Eggers informed the board that the state is still under an emergency declaration, but hybrid meetings would allowed as long as the public has the option.
The council agreed to meet in person and have the public participate remotely beginning with the next council meeting in April.
The council also approved a proposal to hold a public hearing at the next regularly scheduled meeting to discuss the resizing of the town council.
The board met in closed session before adjourning.
