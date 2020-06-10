BANNER ELK — In keeping with social distancing guidelines, the Banner Elk Town Council held its monthly meeting online on Monday, June 8, and Town Manager Rick Owen presented the town’s budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Like other municipalities, Banner Elk has budgeted according to economic trends as it expects to see decreases in sales taxes and a slow summer for tourism. Owen presented a summary of the budget and did not recommend a rate increase. The town is expected to approve its new budget at a meeting on June 29.
According to the town’s financial summary report, the town’s revenue for the current fiscal year is at $2,114,051 and its current expenditures sit at $1,885,964. For water and sewer, revenues are currently $902,601 and expenditures are $644,977. Revenues for the Historic Banner Elk School are $155,870 and expenditures are at $150,567. The town has a grand total of $4,832,782 in cash and investments.
A rezoning request for South Beech Mountain Parkway was brought to the board, but no action was taken on the agenda item. The request revolved around a business venture that would have turned the old Los Arcoiris and Valle De Bravo restaurant properties into townhomes, but the owners decided not to pursue the project.
The town council will likely decide on a new amendment to its ordinance regulating short-term rentals at its next meeting. The new ordinance would allow for short-term rentals while also protecting neighboring properties from excessive noise and parking problems, and would appoint a representative in the area if the owner lives out of town.
The town council will also likely a have a public hearing at its next meeting to discuss the annexation of a piece of property owned by Neekaytan and Sandra Sharma. The two individuals would like to receive the benefit of water and sewer services as they decide whether to sell or develop the property.
Ted Silver, chairman of the Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee, spoke on the possibility of adding extra signage to the Greenway Trail to remind cyclists or others who are using similar recreational “devices” to yield to pedestrians and others who may be walking on the Greenway.
“I shared with the town manager this morning that yesterday I saw a gentleman go down the Greenway on a self-propelled unicycle. I couldn’t tell if he had a seat on it, but he was standing up with one wheel going past my house. So it’s certainly appropriate for us to relook at how we want to redefine the use [of the Greenway] and get input,” Silver said.
In accordance with Gov. Cooper’s executive order, the Town of Banner Elk will continue to refrain from disconnecting residents’ water or sewer due to lack of payment. The council came to a consensus to continue to extend the same leeway to local businesses. Owen said that the town hall is still closed to the public except by appointment. The building will be open on June 23 for residents to vote in the June 23 Second Primary Election, however.
