Coronavirus. This one word is creating anxiety, fear and, for some people, panic. If you listen to the national and even regional media sources (this newspaper is not included in the drama), this virus is going to do away with all of us. Drama sells. Fear sells. I want to share some facts with you to alleviate the fear and anxiety.
First of all, the information I’m sharing is as of Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. This situation is quickly changing, so by the time the numbers are published, they will have changed. But that is no reason to be alarmed or to panic.
As of Feb. 29, 85,688 people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or Coronavirus. Mainland China has 79,251 people who have been diagnosed. That leaves 6,437 who have been diagnosed in the rest of the world. There have been 2,933 deaths, but keep in mind 2,727 of those deaths were in Hubei Province China. The majority of the remaining 206 deaths were in other provinces of China and countries like Iran, Italy, South Korea, Japan, France and Hong Kong. A total of 39,761 people have recovered from this virus. In Hubei Province, 28,993 people have recovered. The remaining 10,768 people who recovered are in other countries of the world, including seven in the United States.
In the past few days there have been two or three cases in the U.S. with no travel abroad, and no contact with anyone with Coronavirus. The CDC is calling these cases “community spread.” They are working to determine how these people got the virus so more information will be coming.
So what does this all mean for you? We should pay attention, educate ourselves and prepare for illness, so when it gets here we are ready.
Prevention
There are simple things you can do to help keep yourself and others healthy. These tips work for all viruses like colds and the flu.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Or cough or sneeze into your bent elbow.
- Get plenty of sleep and eat as healthy as possible.
Signs and Symptoms
According to the World Health Organization, the most common symptoms of Coronavirus are fever, tiredness and dry cough. Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea. These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Some people become infected but don’t develop any symptoms and don't feel unwell. Most people (about 80%) recover from the virus without needing special treatment.
Around 1 out of every 6 people who gets Coronavirus becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing. Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness. About two percent of people with the virus have died. People with fever, cough and difficulty breathing should seek medical attention.
Call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office. Tell them about any recent travel abroad and your symptoms. If you have had close contact with someone showing the symptoms of Coronavirus who has recently traveled abroad, you should call ahead to a health care professional and mention your close contact and their recent travel. Your health care professional will work with the health department and North Carolina Public Health along with CDC to determine if you need to be tested for Coronavirus.
Preparation
Things that you can do to prepare yourself and your family:
- Make sure you have supplies at home in case someone gets sick and needs to be quarantined. Quarantine usually lasts two weeks. Supplies to have on hand are foods and drinks that you use if you’re sick, such as soups, broths, fluids with electrolytes.
- Check on your regular prescription drugs to ensure you will have a continuous supply in your home.
- Have any nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines and vitamins.
- Have a good supply of disinfectants to clean household surfaces. Studies suggest that Coronaviruses can live on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days. Clean surfaces such as countertops, faucet handles, sinks, door knobs, other places that are regularly touched, regularly. This will also help with the flu virus.
- Have a plan in place for how children or other loved ones would be cared for if you get sick.
- The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from Coronavirus. You should only wear a mask if a health care professional recommends it. The use of special facemasks is crucial for health workers and other people who are caring for someone infected with Coronavirus in a close setting.
- You can consider taking extra precautions by avoiding public places if you’re over 60 years old, or have a medical condition such as heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, or diabetes, since those conditions put you at higher risk.
Where to get help/information
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is prepared and is working with all local health departments by providing weekly conference calls and daily emails with updates and guidance. Mitchell County Health Department is participating in the calls and we’re ready. Blue Ridge Regional Hospital and Mission Hospital in Asheville have plans in place to provide care.
For accurate, up-to-date information go to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website or World Health Organization website.
