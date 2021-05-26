NEWLAND — After taking a reprieve the previous year due to the pandemic, the Avery County Agriculture Extension held its annual Report to the People, in which Extension Director Jerry Moody and the extension staff gave an update on the progress made during an unprecedented year.
In his welcome to those in attendance, Moody pointed out than unlike other extension offices throughout the state, Avery’s did not close during the pandemic and continued to provide services to citizens and local farmers, albeit through more video communication and Zoom calls.
“Although we were the social distancing champion of North Carolina, and we didn’t get our first case until May or June, it still affected our offices. In fact, the Avery County office was one of the few offices in the state that did not close. Right now, there are still three or four offices that continue to not be open since last year,” Moody said.
County Manager Phillip Barrier then gave the invocation and cited Psalms 103 before bowing his head in prayer. The crowd then adjourned for lunch, which was provided by Stonewalls Restaurant, before the meeting reconvened for special acknowledgments.
Moody then recognized Jill Sidebottom for her upcoming retirement next month. Sidebottom has worked with the extension office over the past 32 years as a specialist. During her time, she helped develop a pest management program, which was started in the early 1990s, among a multitude of other projects.
“Jill has done a lot of work for our state, but specifically for our county, and we appreciate all that she has done and we are going to miss her terribly,” Moody said.
Extension Agent Bill Hoffman likewise presented a special recognition to Amos and Kaci Nidiffer for receiving the 2020 Small Farmer of the Year award. The family owns Trosly Farm in Elk Park, where they grow greenhouse products such as lettuces, greens and tomatoes, as well as livestock such as hogs, pullets, a dairy cow and several pet goats.
“We are really proud of the Nidiffers and Trosly Farm for winning this award. It helps recognize them and it helps put Avery County on the map also,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman then proceeded with his year in review for the Local Food and Fruit Production Program. Along with assisting the Nidiffers in applying for the Small Farmer of the Year Award, Hoffman also cooperated with the Avery County Farmers Market to increase availability of local foods to seasonal residents and increased interest in classes, such as the grafting workshops, a pruning workshop and a shiitake mushroom workshop.
Additionally, the program incorporated newly discovered heirloom apple varieties and placed them into the existing Crossnore orchard, and orchestrated a successful plant sale that sold 2,638 plants to 112 people. The community garden program also got under way, as approximately 30 individuals participated and grew vegetable gardens.
Out of all of these accomplishments, Hoffman appeared particular impressed with the amount of enthusiasm that the farmers market generated last year.
“Last year, they saw record attendance. I mean it was unreal. People were buying one of everything from every table out there from vendors,” Hoffman said.
The farmers market is held every Thursday outside of the Historic Banner Elk School from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Extension Agent Michelle South then gave the crowd a rundown of the Livestock Program, noting that the Feathers and Fur 4-H Livestock Club will begin meeting again this spring for the first time since early 2020. Moreover, the Tri-County Chick to Chicken Program has grown to include more than 30 participants.
In Avery County, six 4-H youth participated in the NC State Horse Bowl Competitions. Avery County came in third overall for highest points earned. One youth won first in her division and also won third in her division in the NC State Horse Judging Competition.
“With the youth so gung-ho to get out and do something, we actually, for the first time that I know of for Avery, participated in the horse bowl. It’s pretty much Jeopardy, but it’s with horse stuff, and they make me look like I’m completely dumb, because the children were amazing,” South said.
South also visited and worked with various producers on improving production techniques and methods of increasing profit. Three producers have increased their profits by at least 10 percent.
4-H Extension Agent Bobbie Willard then presented the activities of the 4-H program over the past year. Needless to say, Willard and the kids stayed active. Due to COVID-19, 4-H was not permitted to offer 4-H embryology in the schools in 2020. However, 4-H did offer an eight-session “Virtual 4-H Embryology” on social media in conjunction with the expanded Food and Nutrition Program. The program reached more than 500 viewers and received positive feedback.
4-H also offered complete activity packets called Nature Adventures and Mission to Mars for youth and families to pick up at the Extension office. 4-H’s signature Summer WOW Program was the only 4-H summer program in the state that was allowed to operate face-to-face in 2020. The program successfully served 40 youth ages five to 13 for five full weeks.
The 4-H Shooting Sports Club participated in an October 2020 fundraising tournament for the Health and Hunger Coalition, with all youth placing in the tournament and two youth receiving passes to the Chetola Sporting Reserve. The club also participated in a “mock” shooting sports tournament in March 2021, with one youth placing third in Junior Rifle.
“It’s so cool working with Avery County youth and Avery County adults. I’ve never worked with more supportive adults anywhere. I’ve worked in two states and two counties, and Avery County should be very proud of that,” Willard said.
The Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program, run by EFNEP Program Assistant Melanie Cashion, saw its share of success in 2020. Last year, 3,177 families and youth participated in the program using live remote and pre-recorded online lessons. Of those enrolled, 92 percent improved their dietary intake, 51 percent now practice daily physical activity, 90 percent practice better food resource management and 91 percent have improved their food safety habits.
While the program was able to reach a large audience, Cashion said that she did miss interacting with people personally.
“I learned a lot this year, but I also learned how much I love my job and how much I miss it when I don’t get to see people face to face,” Cashion said.
Moody then returned to present what was one of the extension office’s most significant achievements in the past year: turning the new community building, which opened in December 2020, into a mass vaccination site.
Among the organizations that the extension office teamed up with to make the site operational included the Avery County Health Department, Avery County Management and Administration, the National Guard, EMS, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office, High Country Community Health, Avery Parks and Recreation, Avery County Senior Center, Avery County Communications, Avery County IT, the Town of Banner Elk, Avery County Maintenance, the Village of Sugar Mountain, the Avery Tax Office, Avery DSS and the Board of Elections. As of May 12, 5,580 vaccines have been fully administered in the county, including more than 300 farm workers.
Additionally, as part of the Agriculture Program, more than 216 individuals were trained on pesticide safety and provided more than 34 hours of pesticide application educational credit hours. Moreover, three pesticide trial plots using a deer repellant test, an Elongate Hemlock Scale test and a Balsam Twig Aphid test were implemented.
“The biggest success that I ever had in my life was the work we did together as a team and building friendships. We’ve all come together, and I’m thankful that all of y’all were able to come out here today to enjoy this new building, enjoy the food and enjoy the success stories, because this is what the extension does. We take research the university does and bring it to the people and the county in any way, shape or form that we can,” Moody said.
