SPRUCE PINE — “Contain Your Fear” is opening at Toe River Arts in the Kokol Gallery, Spruce Pine on Friday, June 17, and will be open for viewing through July 23. The exhibition features thirty-seven artists, writers and designers from around the country who have each created a piece based on a personal fear and how to “contain” it.
The exhibit is curated by Diane Bronstein, an artist and graphic designer based in Fletcher, NC.
It originated when Bronstein realized that people in the arts were experiencing unique personal, financial and professional difficulties during the past few years, particularly because of the pandemic. Intrigued with how creative people assess their fear in their work, she reached out to a few of her artist friends and the project grew in scope. Many of the participants have remarked that creating a piece specifically for this show has been “cathartic” and “a motivation to get back into the studio.”
This show is unique for many reasons. There is a wide range of ages, experiences and viewpoints. Many of the stories are deeply personal while some share global concerns. Lisa Knox’s “Mortemoceanusophobia,” a word she made up to bring awareness to the Pacific Trash Vortex and her fear of the death of our oceans. Maria Epes addressed her fear of the passage of time by making a cyanotype of her skull from an X-ray and stamping it with her signature to say “I was here.”
There is a vast spectrum of artistic interpretation, media and personal insight. Many in the group are professional artists, professors, gallerists, designers, writers and teachers; some are recent graduates. “Contain Your Fear” recognizes that everyone fears something, but having the ability to recognize, identify and interpret a fear can be powerful.
The public is invited to a reception in the Kokol Gallery from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24. Toe River Arts Spruce Pine gallery and gift shop is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information click to toeriverarts.org.
