NEWLAND — Last week the Avery County Sheriff’s Office revealed there was a crash between two patrol vehicles returning from a call on July 19 that resulted in damage to both vehicles.
The officers involved had just helped remove a deer from a residential swimming pool and, while returning, a dog ran in front of one of the patrol vehicles. The following officer collided with the back of the leading officer’s vehicle.
Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye said neither officer was ticketed after the incident, and he is anticipating a report from N.C. State Highway Patrol on the incident and damage estimates later this week.
Frye added that his office is conducting an internal investigation into the incident, and there will be consequences involved.
