BANNER ELK — Step Up for Yellow Mountain Enterprises is the local nonprofit’s main annual fundraiser.
In the recent past it has taken the form of an auction, but this year it was a month-long fundraiser drive capped off with a concert by Atlanta-based vocal impressionist Conner Lorre at Lees-McRae College’s Hayes Auditorium on August 17.
A collection of community leaders were challenged to come up with whatever means necessary to raise money for Yellow Mountain Enterprises. The total funds raised from this year’s efforts was not available at press time.
Lorre was the first contributor to the fundraising drive, giving a fifth of his usual fee to the nonprofit.
The funds directly benefit Yellow Mountain Enterprises’ programs. Executive Director David Tate said a major item is a new box truck for use by YME’s Treasure Box Thrift Store in Newland.
Yellow Mountain Enterprises is a nonprofit that serves people in Avery County with intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing employment scaled to their abilities and other services including social skills training and education.
YME won the Business of the Year Award from the Avery County Chamber of Commerce last year and provides its employment opportunities through a number of enterprises, including the thrift store and its trophy shop.
Before the concert began Tate espoused the value of supporting people living and being involved in the community, and thanked everyone in attendance.
The Rev. Brian Chesnutt of Mountainside Lutheran Church led the crowd in a rendition of “God Bless America” before the show began “because we love our country and because we know Conner will be the best singer in the house after us,” Chesnutt said onstage.
Whether this version of the fundraiser will continue next year is up in the air.
“Our normal fundraiser for the year was the auction,” Fundraising Chair JoAnne Allison said, noting the success of the annual auction had lessened in recent years.
“People were getting tired of the auction,” Allison said. “When you ask businesses around here to donate, you know there are so many auctions, so the same businesses get asked over and over again.”
The goal of the concert was also to raise community awareness of what Yellow Mountain Enterprises accomplishes.
Lorre has two parts to his show, including a tour of hits throughout the decades for which he almost perfectly matches the studio-recorded vocals on songs ranging from Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy” to Journey’s “Faithfully.”
The second half of the show was Lorre’s specialty: Neil Diamond.
Ticket sales and donations collected at the show also contributed to YME.
