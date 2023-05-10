The Youth2Youth Avery After Prom and Launch Party took place on Saturday, May 6, at the Rock Gym in Newland, offering students a safe alternative for fun and games and entertainment following the prom earlier that evening.
NEWLAND — To provide students with a safe option to have fun after prom, Youth2Youth Avery sponsored an After Prom and Launch Party.
Youth2Youth Avery exists to allow teenagers to have a place to be heard, be themselves, have fun and work together to make a positive impact in the community, said Tiffany Moon of Western Youth Network. The organization gives teens the resources and skills they need to be leaders in the community, and also creates a group of people who are advocating for teens and working to be a part of the solution to the issues that they face, Moon said.
Y2Y will meet frequently, having info nights and planning nights, where teenagers can plan events or come up with ideas to tackle certain issues they see their peers or the community face, as well as social nights. In addition, Y2Y will offer girls nights once a month, in which high school-aged girls will have a chance to address the issues they face, including the issues they face that are specific to Avery County, Moon said. These girls-only nights will focus on a variety of topics, such as building self confidence and handling stress.
The After Prom and Launch Party included black light dodgeball, a photo booth, a fire pit, food trucks and more. Pelican's Snoballs and Claudia y Los 4 Mariachis set up outside the Rock Gym during the party for the attendees. The event was free, and Y2Y gave each student tickets to get food from the trucks for free as well. Y2Y also provided hot dogs, popcorn and drinks, as well as Y2Y hoodies, shirts and water bottles to those who attended.
High Country ABC sponsored the event, as they are required to give a portion of their funds back toward preventing underage drinking, Moon said. Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk and High Country United Way also sponsored the event. Avery County High School, the prom committee, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office and staff from the high school were partners in the event, Moon said, and Avery County Parks and Recreation was both a sponsor and partner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.