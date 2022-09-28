One of the statements that have really gotten under my skin is, “You Only Live Once (YOLO)”. This statement is being used by the younger generations to explain why they are taking part in many things today in this world. The world has given folks the opportunity to live as they wish, do what they feel they can do, and in many cases leave them with no penalties for the wrongs they are making.
I feel that this is something we should pay attention to as Christians, because the truth is you do live once, but that life is forever and what you do during your time here on earth determines where you will spend eternity.
I know that this is a topic that many feel is touchy and difficult, but as a minister of the Word, I cannot skip over what the scripture tells us about our future. 2 Peter 2 tells us about the reality of Hell, saying in verses 4-10:
“For if God did not spare angels when they sinned, but cast them into hell and committed them to chains of gloomy darkness to be kept until the judgment; if he did not spare the ancient world, but preserved Noah, a herald of righteousness, with seven others, when he brought a flood upon the world of the ungodly; if by turning the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah to ashes he condemned them to extinction, making them an example of what is going to happen to the ungodly; and if he rescued righteous Lot, greatly distressed by the sensual conduct of the wicked (for as that righteous man lived among them day after day, he was tormenting his righteous soul over their lawless deeds that he saw and heard); then the Lord knows how to rescue the godly from trials, and to keep the unrighteous under punishment until the day of judgment, and especially those who indulge in the lust of defiling passion and despise authority,” (2 Peter 2:4-10).
God did not even spare angels when they sinned, but we have a way of forgiveness that was given to us in the form of Jesus Christ. Christ lived once, and died once, for all that would believe to receive the gift of eternal life that is only offered through His blood and saving grace.
Today, when you start to do something and think to yourself, “You only live once,” I would encourage you to remember that Hell is real and is reserved for those who do not accept the grace and love of Christ. You may only live once, but why not spend your time living for the One who died once, for all!
Remember today that your choices may determine your future. The YOLO mentality may leave you standing before Christ without the chance to change your future. Make the decision today to make the change and live for him!
