BANNER ELK – Christmas lights lined the track on Tate-Evans Park in Banner Elk as community members trek for a cause.
On December 3, families of all ages, some with dogs, attended the Reindeer Run at Tate-Evans Park, led by the Williams YMCA of Avery County. The event began at 9 a.m., as both members and non-members of the YMCA participated.
Some took a stroll, while others raced to the finish. Even with the rain, almost everyone who registered came to the event.
Although the race is not competitive, community member and Avery High student Noah Holtsclaw came in first place for the Reindeer Run. The track is three miles in length, and Holtsclaw finished the course in 19 minutes and 28 seconds.
Holtsclaw is on the Avery County High School cross country team, and it is his first time running the Reindeer Run.
“I missed it the past two years. I think it’s pretty fun that the community does this. I really appreciate it,” Holtsclaw said.
The Reindeer Run is an annual campaign hosted by YMCA’s across America. The campaign raises money for the local YMCA to provide lower to no-cost memberships for people in the community.
Runners were awarded either a certificate or a ribbon for completing the run, based on performance. After the race, beverages and snacks were provided by event coordinators for participants.
People gathered while listening to music and chatting, knowing they accomplished the three-mile trek.
