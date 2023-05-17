LINVILLE — YMCA’s annual Healthy Kids Day was held on Sat. May 13, 2023, on the campus of the Williams YMCA in Linville, where festivities ran from 10 a.m. until after 2 p.m. both outside on the renovated playground and indoors at the Blackburn Center gymnasiums area.
More than 30 local vendors were on hand to inform the families of a wide variety of services and opportunities in Avery County, from legal help to banking to food shopping to area dining facilities and food trucks. Music was broadcast from inside the playground shelter where displays and exhibitions took place from dancing to martial arts presentations. There was a bounce house and inflatable slide for the younger participants, and a chance to get “fairy hair” for the little girls.
Healthy Kids Day is a national initiative sponsored by the YMCA across the county and usually takes place in the Spring on April 29. It is an opportunity to share local resources with families and encourage them throughout the spring and summer months. At the Williams YMCA, the event was designed to coincide with the grand opening of the new playground facility.
Executive Director Bonnie Clark shared that the renovations were needed due to the old equipment needing repair. The new equipment is much safer, and also more inclusive. A company named Gametime accomplished the work with the help of matching funds.
In addition to the outside activities, the Blackburn Center gymnasiums were home to Blockfest, sponsored by the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children. Blocks of all shapes and sizes were on display and ready for creative designs to be constructed. Special Guest Abby Cadabby from Sesame Street was in attendance, posing for pictures with enthusiastic youngsters. Face painting was available in one of the gyms, while cornhole and mini-golf were staged in the adjacent gym. A cycling course was set up in the parking lot as well.
Local authorities were on hand including the Avery County Sheriff’s Office, Avery EMS and the National Forest Service, with Smokey the Bear posing for pictures. The primary YMCA building also hosted an Open House from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with use of any facility free for the day. Attendance this year was estimated at several hundred with the normally unstable and unpredictable spring weather in Avery County cooperating for most of the day. This year’s event is the 14th annual iteration for the Williams YMCA, only skipping the years interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is my favorite event every year,” YMCA Executive Director Bonnie Clark said. “It’s a great way to welcome the community and share important information.”
