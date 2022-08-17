NEWLAND — The Yellow Mountain Group Home, run by the Avery Association for Exceptional Citizens, Inc., was awarded a perfect score in their Annual and Follow Up survey completed on July 28 by the NC Department of Health and Human Services. Under the leadership of Director Natalie Buchanan, the Group Home survey showed “no cited deficiencies” by Nurse Consultant Maria Smith during the unannounced visit and review last month.
Because the annual visit could come at any time, and is never announced, the Group Home facility must constantly be in “perfect” condition, both in its physical state as well as the financial records. An imperfect score could result in many deficiencies needing correction, and possibly the closure of the group home. Although over the years there have been some minor deficiencies that needed attention, the group home has never been closed.
Among issues assessed by the survey were the following: examination of medicines for expiration, correct medicines to individual clients, current staff training, the physical state of the facility (cleanliness as well as structural condition), documented fire drills (at all times of the day and night), documented lockdown and safety drills, food storage, policies and procedures updated. The review also includes personal interviews with three clients and three staff members.
During the entire day-long inspection, Buchanan was present at all times. Buchanan has been employed at the Group Home for 13 years, and has spent the last seven years as its director. She must participate in the mandatory in-service trainings that are offered, as well as the training meetings that are offered through the Yellow Mountain organization.
"A perfect score is a cause for celebration, and Mrs. Buchanan is due recognition,” said Dale Trivette, Executive Director with Yellow Mountain Enterprises.
Buchanan noted that she is pleased to “be the advocate for the clients” and loves the job.
