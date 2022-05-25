NEWLAND — The Avery Association for Exceptional Citizens (AAEC) – better known as Yellow Mountain Enterprises (YME) – is expanding its Board of Directors. Under the leadership of chairman Dennis Quackenboss, the current board members voted to expand its numbers to 17, and had invited several new candidates to its May 19 meeting. Prospective candidates were invited to that meeting to introduce themselves and experience the current board in action.
This board expansion is a reflection of the growth and impact as AAEC has grown in both scope and service to the Newland community, and to Avery County as a whole, over the last 43 years. AAEC, Inc. was originally formed by a group of Avery County citizens before 1979 when public education was not available for individuals with disabilities. The day program for children was housed in a facility on the Crossnore campus. Once the ADA was passed into law, children with special needs were absorbed into the school system. There were still funds available to the nonprofit AAEC, so the focus of the program shifted to providing opportunities for adults with disabilities. Since that time, the basic concept has grown into three separate business entities that function under the guidance of the board.
The day program for adults, Yellow Mountain Enterprises, Inc, began approximately 40 years ago and now operates out of its own building at 255 Estatoa Road in Newland, near Three Nails Hardware. The program provides a work opportunity for special needs individuals through a variety of activities. Although they are most noted for its “Tin Man” product (from the noted “Oz” activities on Beech Mountain) and Christmas bows, the Board has been involved in the development of another thriving business, Trophies and Tees at that location. Clients are tutored in the manufacture of made-to-order trophies and plaques, as well as a variety of special order seasonal and sports T-shirts and sweatshirts. Some clients also work in the community doing seasonal landscape work for local businesses, among other jobs.
The Avery County Group Home also began in the early 1980s and houses six individuals. The board oversees and regulates all expenses and advises on maintenance expenditures. Currently all six of the Group Home clients work at YME on a daily basis.
Most recently, it has been the responsibility of the board to oversee the Yellow Mountain Treasure Box, a thrift store operating at 442 West Mitchell St. in Newland. Under the watchful eye of the board, funds were raised, land was purchased and a separate building was constructed on land directly behind the YME day facility. Although running a thrift store was not a new concept for the board, the new location is a vast improvement in space available, and therefore, in the quantity and quality of the merchandise offered. Previous locations in various rented spaces in Newland did not offer this upscale shopping experience. Along with full-time staff, clients from the YME day program are also employed there.
The board of AAEC was organized specifically for “charitable and educational” purposes, and to provide “vocational, residential, educational, social and recreational services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.” Each member of the AAEC Board of Directors is expected to function also on one of the standing committees: Executive, Finance, Personnel, Fundraising and Nominating. The delineation of duties and expectations for each board member can be found in its by-laws.
Results of the May 19 meeting will culminate with the welcoming of new board members at its June 16 meeting. More information is available from Executive Director Dale Trivette at the YME facility.
