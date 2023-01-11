AVERY COUNTY — Those looking to do some sort of charity, philanthropy or volunteer work don’t have to look far in Avery County to find an organization to get involved, as many area nonprofits have a year full of excitement and growth ahead of them.
Feeding Avery Families, for example, is hoping to have construction on its new facility completed in the coming weeks. Feeding Avery Families is a nonprofit Christian organization that strives to eliminate hunger in the area through monetary donations, food donations and volunteer work. The current hope is to be able to move into the new building, which is located at 189 Old Vale Road in Newland, by mid-February, said co-director Dick Larson.
The new building is much more than just a warehouse, Larson said. He hopes that the building can serve as some sort of community hub. The new facility is equipped with a space that can serve as a classroom, conference room and demonstration kitchen, Larson said.
The organization’s primary goal currently is to ensure that people have access to food and aren’t hungry but, moving forward, it hopes to also include an education aspect where individuals can learn how to pick out healthy food and prepare healthy meals, he said. The indoor facility also provides an opportunity to connect people with other resources that are available to them, he said. In the future, he would like to find a way to partner with DSS to help people apply for food stamps, noting many people who are eligible never apply because the application process is so intimidating.
Feeding Avery Families will still have a drive-through pickup, though now it will be covered and somewhat protected from rain, snow and wind. However, the organization plans to bring back client choice at the new location, where individuals go through the facility with a volunteer and pick out what they want, sort of similar to a grocery store, Larson said. With this, they want to find ways to help individuals however they can, whether it be eventually nudging them to get healthier options or telling them about other resources in the community they can utilize.
“Client choice really lets you develop relationships with the people you’re serving,” Larson said. “It lets you build trust, and then you can really start to be helpful.”
The facility is equipped with bathrooms, showers, a washer, dryer and a generator, so Larson hopes it can be a spot for an emergency shelter if necessary.
“We want to put the building to as much use as we can,” he said. “If it was just going to be a bigger warehouse, we wouldn’t have built it.”
In addition, Feeding Avery Families hopes to do more outreach with Avery’s Spanish-speaking population in the next year and beyond. Currently, the organization only serves a small fraction of the area’s Latino or Spanish-speaking population, and Larson said that introducing a member of the team who can specialize in this area will hopefully increase the number of individuals that the organization can serve. Along with an outreach coordinator, Feeding Avery Families would like to have bilingual volunteers to help with every distribution.
Currently, an anonymous donor has offered to match funds raised by Feeding Avery Families up to $100,000 to help pay off the building. To learn more about Feeding Avery Families, visit https://feedingaveryfamilies.org.
Similarly, OASIS, which stands for Opposing Abuse with Service, Information and Shelter, has several initiatives planned for the upcoming year. OASIS serves survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual violence in Watauga and Avery counties. The organization offers free and confidential emergency housing, transitional housing, permanent supportive housing and rapid rehousing for survivors. Additionally, they provide advocacy services, financial support, education and other resources that survivors may need.
The OASIS office in Newland, located at 215A Pineola St., is hosting an open house in Newland on Thursday, Feb. 16. In April, the organization will be hosting events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and in May, the Avery office is hosting a fair for the Latino and Spanish-speaking community, with local resources, organizations and other nonprofits planning to come, said Director of Community Programs Sara Crouch. The organization will be celebrating 45 years of operation with its annual fundraising event, Midnight at the OASIS, on Thursday, July 27. The event will feature catering from Gadabouts and live music from Delta Fire, and will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at Appalachian View in Newland.
For more information about the dates and times of any of the events, as well as more information about OASIS, reach out by emailing outreach@oasisinc.org or calling (828) 264-1532. Additionally, OASIS is very active on social media and can be found @oasishighcountry.
The following is a list of some of the nonprofits operating in Avery County. Any organizations that would like coverage of upcoming plans, events or projects can reach out by emailing lily.kincaid@averyjournal.com or calling (828) 528-4286.
Children
Avery County Shrine Club
Blue Ridge Partnership for Children
(828) 733-2899
Crossnore Communities for Children
(828) 733-4305
Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk
Western Youth Network
(828) 783-9181
Animals
Avery County Animal Support
Avery Humane Society
(828) 733-2333
Economic Empowerment
W.A.M.Y.
(828)264-2421
Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge
(828) 264-4002
Veterans
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 87
VFW Pat Ray Post 4286
(828) 733-9981
History and Nature
Avery County Historical Museum
(828) 733-7111
Banner House Museum/Greater Banner Elk Heritage Foundation
(828) 898-3634
Beech Mountain History Museum
(828) 387-4478
Historic Banner Elk School
Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
(828) 733-2013
Making W.A.V.E.S.
Other
Avery County Rotary Club
Beech Mountain Community Club
Daymark Recovery Services
(828) 733-5889
Freedom Life
(828) 559-2224
Habitat for Humanity
(828) 733-1909
Reaching Avery Ministry
(828)733-5127
Volunteer Avery County
(828) 737-0718
Yellow Mountain Enterprises
(828) 733-2944
