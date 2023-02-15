ELK PARK — This past December, the Western Youth Network taught an anti-vaping prevention course at Cranberry Middle School. The course, given to the majority of the eighth grade, highlighted the marketing tools of “Big Tobacco” and the dangers of vaping.
“CATCH My Breath” is an anti-vaping prevention course paid for by CVS Health Association and aimed at informing students of the dangers of vaping so that they can make informed decisions in the future.
Tiffany Moon, Avery County Community Health Coordinator for WYN and trained facilitator of the program, taught at Cranberry Middle School for the duration of the six-week course. Before the course began, Moon met with school administrators to discuss the logistics of the program, such as which grade will be receiving it.
The program, which is evidence based, is taught in four units: Understanding the Choice, The Brain Rewired, Stand Firm on Your Choices and Your Life, Your Choice. In “Stand Firm on Your Choices,” kids are taught how to refuse a vape in three steps: Avoid, Refuse and Exit.
Moon said that the Avery County statistics are aligned with the national statistics. Five percent of middle schoolers nationwide are vaping, with the number jumping to around 27% when kids reach high school.
The eighth graders at CMS learned that “Big Tobacco,” a term used to describe superpower tobacco companies, targets young children who may not know exactly what they are putting into their bodies.
“They learn that they are kind of being bamboozled by that industry,” Moon said.
Moon explained to the students that what they are inhaling isn’t water vapor, but a concoction of harmful and addictive chemicals. The program teaches kids that just because the flavor of the vape device might be based on something that can be ingested, like grape or mango, these things are not meant to be inhaled.
“I’m not here to tell you to vape or not vape. I say my job is to make sure you have all the information, all the information I can possibly give youth to let them make that decision,” Moon said.
Students were allowed to ask questions about anything and everything, and if Moon didn’t know the answer she researched it on her own time and came back the next session with what she learned.
Moon is currently waiting on an evaluation report documenting how well the children received the session, with most of the eighth grade having completed the program.
“This is probably going to get worse before it gets better,” Moon said of the vaping epidemic.“The industry is developing products faster than our state’s laws and policies can keep up with but youth are keeping up with the trend.”
To learn more about the program, interested parties can go to https://letsgo.catch.org/pages/catch-my-breath.
