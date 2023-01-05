The Nutritional Dietary Manager program at Mayland Community College helps students prepare for work in non-commercial foodservice facilities. Students learn to assess the dietary intake and nutritional needs of clientele. This program is approved by the Association of Nutrition and Foodservice Professionals (ANFP), which establishes requirements for certification programs in this field.
Students who successfully complete Nutritional Dietary Manager Part 1 & 2 may sit for the Certified Dietary Manager (CDM) credentialing exam and are eligible for pre-professional membership in the ANFP. The required coursework and field experiences include topics in foodservice management, human resource management, nutrition and medical nutrition therapy, food safety and sanitation, purchasing and preparation.
Tammy Woodie, CDM and the instructor for the foodservice portion of the program, has worked in the foodservice industry for over 27 years. She currently serves as Avery County School’s Child Nutrition Director. Program Director and Instructor for the nutrition portion of the program, Jessica Thomas has worked in community nutrition for 12 years with Yancey County WIC. Thomas became a registered dietitian in 2015. Mayland’s program is intended to prepare students for managerial and supervisory roles in non-commercial food service facilities, Thomas explained, “The program allows those interested, or already working in those settings, to increase their scope of practice.”
Former Mayland student, Belinda Brown, recently received her Certified Dietary Manager credential after passing the CDM exam. Her newly acquired credential allowed her to advance her role at her current place of employment to regional manager. “With my certificate I have been given the opportunity to travel to other facilities to troubleshoot. I've always liked to travel, and have always loved foodservice. Now I have the best of both worlds”, said Brown. Brown completed the program along with two of her children, Anthony and April Brown, who also work in the foodservice industry.
Brown had years of experience before receiving her certification that led to her promotion. She worked in both hospital and nursing home settings. Throughout that time, she was interested in completing the CDM program, but her busy work schedule made it difficult to attend classes in-person at other colleges. She learned about Mayland’s program after researching remote learning opportunities and scholarship availability. Her final decision to attend Mayland was based on convenience and affordability.
For more information on enrolling in Mayland’s Certified Dietary Manager program, please contact Mayland’s Yancey Learning Center at (828) 682-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.