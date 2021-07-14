SPRUCE PINE — “Fresh Produce,” work by Penland School of Craft Studio Coordinator team will be on display at Toe River Arts Owen Gallery in Spruce Pine now through August 14.
This exhibition will highlight work made by the studio coordinator team from the Penland School of Craft. This group of Thirteen individual artists approaches the field of contemporary craft from the broad perspectives of functional objects, sculptures, and two-dimensional works, representing a material range of paper, photography, printmaking, metal, textile, ceramic, wood, and glass.
Unique to “Fresh Produce,” these artists are not full-time studio artists. Each balances their studio practices with active roles in craft communities locally and beyond Western North Carolina. Coordinators not only prepare the Penland studios to fit the needs of a variety of instructors but also for more locally oriented events like the Community Open House and Fire on the Mountain. Coordinators are on boards of arts organizations, jury exhibitions, run a program at the local Avery Mitchell Correctional Facility, and help organize the Spruce Pine Potters Market.
Through showcasing the studio work of these multifaceted artists, this exhibition will highlight the broadness of what it means to live, work and make as an artist today. Participating artists are Daniel Beck, Tom Condon, Susan Feagin, Nick Fruin, Aspen Golann, Beth LaCour, Danielle Lasker, Adam Leestma, Sarah Rose Lejeune, Kylie Reece Little, Nadia Massoud, Amanda Simons, and Sarita Westrup.
Toe River Arts Spruce Pine Gallery is located at 269 Oak Avenue, and gallery hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.