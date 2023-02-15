Banner Elk Kiwanis recently distributed a second round of Woolly Worm grants to area schools. Newland Elementary was represented by Ashley Calloway, Whitney Carver, Kristie Autry and Sharayah Webb to receive a grant check.
Banner Elk Kiwanis recently distributed a second round of Woolly Worm grants to area schools. Avery High School was represented by Principal Ricky Ward, Stephanie Watson, Ann Wolf and Tammy Woodie to receive a grant check.
Banner Elk Kiwanis recently distributed a second round of Woolly Worm grants to area schools. Crossnore Elementary was represented by Ashley McFee, Julia Johnson, Faith Silver, Sarah Bischoff, Anna Jarrell, Jessica Jones, Patricia Shook to receive a grant check.
Banner Elk Kiwanis recently distributed a second round of Woolly Worm grants to area schools. Newland Elementary was represented by Ashley Calloway, Whitney Carver, Kristie Autry and Sharayah Webb to receive a grant check.
Banner Elk Kiwanis recently distributed a second round of Woolly Worm grants to area schools. Avery High School was represented by Principal Ricky Ward, Stephanie Watson, Ann Wolf and Tammy Woodie to receive a grant check.
Banner Elk Kiwanis recently distributed a second round of Woolly Worm grants to area schools. Crossnore Elementary was represented by Ashley McFee, Julia Johnson, Faith Silver, Sarah Bischoff, Anna Jarrell, Jessica Jones, Patricia Shook to receive a grant check.
Banner Elk Kiwanis recently distributed a second round of Woolly Worm grants to area schools. Avery County Schools Tech Department was represented by Tommie Dayton to receive a grant check.
Banner Elk Kiwanis recently distributed a second round of Woolly Worm grants to area schools. Riverside Elementary was represented by Lisa Bell to receive a grant check.
Banner Elk Kiwanis recently distributed a second round of Woolly Worm grants to area schools. Cranberry Middle School was represented by Madison Cummings and Joelle Poore to receive a grant check.
Banner Elk Kiwanis recently distributed a second round of Woolly Worm grants to area schools. Freedom Trail Elementary was represented by Kimberly Tufts to receive a grant check.
BANNER ELK — On February 10, Kiwanis of Banner Elk awarded a second round of Woolly Worm grants to teachers in Avery County. President Ann Wolf traveled to area schools to personally hand out the grants.
Along with the previously awarded grants in December 2022, Kiwanis was able to amount more than $38,800 in grants allocated from the Woolly Worm Festival. This money will provide teachers with help for the education process of Avery County students.
The grants included funds to purchase library books, math manipulatives, resources for the Avery High School play, owl pellets, mini robots to help with computer coding and an outdoor playhouse.
Wolf speaks on behalf of the club sharing her appreciation for the community’s recognition of Kiwanis.
