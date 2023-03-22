Women's Health of the High Country ribbon cutting

Members the Avery Chamber of Commerce and the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Women’s Health of the High Country with a ribbon cutting. Pictured are Dan Brigman, Robin Morgan, Anne Winkelman, Jonathan Bratter, Sarah Garvick, Addie Pedrick and David Tate.

Women’s Health of the High Country ribbon cutting

 Photo by Lily Kincaid

Recipe of the Day



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.