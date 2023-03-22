BANNER ELK — Members of both the Avery County Chamber of Commerce and the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce gathered for a ribbon cutting on Monday, March 20, to give Banner Elk’s newest business a warm welcome.
Women’s Health of the High Country is located at 141 Shawneehaw Ave., in downtown Banner Elk, and is in the same building as Back in Action. Jonathan Bratter, a board-certified OB/GYN, and Sarah J. Garvick, a Certified Physician Assistant, work out of the office to provide a “modern approach” to women’s health, according to the practice’s website. Garvick has experience in family medicine, women’s health and gynecology, has worked as a physician's assistant since 2011 and has worked in the High Country since 2014. Bratter is from South Florida and has provided care since 2007. The practice's staff is small, with Bratter, Garvick and nursing assistant Addie Pedrick each being equal contributors to the operations, Bratter said.
“We're aware of the difficulties that women face when it comes to accessing healthcare and physicians," Bratter said. "We want to provide another option to the women in the High Country and allow them to have access to a provider that they can directly communicate with."
Garvick will be available for in-person consultations in the office, while Bratter will be available for telegraphy consultations and appointments in person. The practice is accepting new patients and began seeing patients the same day of the ribbon cutting. Additionally, the practice offers a 24-hour helpline and email service for patients to use to communicate with their provider at their convenience.
The practice currently does not accept insurance, except for labs and imaging, and instead charges a small fee for service. Patients can also receive a superbill, which they submit to their insurance and can possibly get a direct reimbursement. All of this is for the sake of a different approach to health care, in which patients can enjoy faster care, less time waiting in the office and more direct communication with their providers, Bratter said.
Women's Health of the High Country offers a healthcare option that will hopefully be closer to women in Avery and southern Watauga County, Garvick said. They offer all aspects of women's health, such as preventative care, contraception, wellness checks, education, testing hormone optimization and more.
"We're really excited to begin this adventure and be in this community," Bratter said. "We want to provide women with more healthcare options, and we hope to be accepted and appreciated by the community."
For more information, or to make an appointment, call or text (828) 357-7314.
