AVERY COUNTY — The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge continues to make a difference for women and girls in Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties. The success of the 2021 outdoor Power of the Purse luncheon, the increase in membership, our sponsors, and the community helped us make $196,900 worth of difference.
Since the organization’s inception, the Women’s Fund has given away more than $1.7 million to local nonprofits as part of their annual grants cycle. Each year, many High Country nonprofits apply for a grant from the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge for their programs that assist women and girls.
The WFBR believes that all women and girls have the right to equality, safety, opportunity, and self-determination in every aspect of their lives. They recognize our role as a leader in the community by working to achieve these principles through their grant making. The WFBR is pleased to award $196,900 to these agencies that will create positive change for women and girls in the High Country:
- Ashe Food Pantry
- Blowing Rock C.A.R.E.S.
- Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture
- Buffalo Cove Outdoor Education Center
- Children’s Council of Watauga County
- Community Care Clinic
- Girls on the Run
- Hunger & Health Coalition
- High Country Caregivers
- Hospitality House
- Mountain Alliance
- New Opportunity School for Women at Lees-McRae
- Oasis
- Partnership of Ashe
- Pisgah Legal Services
- Reaching Avery Ministry
- Shoes for Kids
- WAMY
- Watauga County Habitat for Humanity
- Western Youth Network
The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge is proud to be associated with and supportive of these wonderful organizations. For information on donating, becoming a member, participating in our events, or volunteering, contact Karen Marinelli at (828) 264-4002 or email karen@womensfundoftheblueridge.org. For more information, click to www.womensfundoftheblueridge.org, or find the group on Facebook.
