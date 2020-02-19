Every day we face all kinds of choices and decisions. How do we tackle that project or assignment? How should we spend our free time and manage our money? Who will we choose to spend time with? How will we handle that disagreement with someone? What goals should we set for our future? How should we protect or discipline our children? How will we handle the temptations that come our way?
We don’t have all the wisdom it takes to do the right thing in every situation. Whenever we try to run our lives on our own, we make a mess of things. Without the wise counsel and guidance, the heavenly Father offers, we are lost.
So how do we ask for that guidance? I would like to offer a prayer for our children and ourselves.
Father,
Please give my child your wisdom. Show us your dreams for the future. Reveal Your best plans for our time and money. Give us insight into choosing the right friends, the way to make peace with others, and the errors that we need to repair. Show us how to resist temptations and identify which sins are tripping us up.
As a parent, give me Your wisdom about when to allow my child freedom and when to rein them in. Counsel me as to when to be firm and when to show some grace. When I’m tempted to be too harsh or apathetic, teach me the best means of instructing my child. Prompt me to set boundaries when well-being is at stake.
Show my child that You are the source of wisdom. May they learn even now as a young person that they can go to You with any questions or uncertainties. Let them trust in You rather than their own opinions and impulses. Give them ears to hear your counsel, that it may speak more clearly to their heart than any other voice.
Thank you for your kindness and compassion for our confusion and foolishness. Thank you that there’s no “dumb question” when we ask You for wisdom! Your constant mercy and goodness are a comfort as we face the decisions that come our way.
Amen.
“Now if any of you lacks wisdom, he should ask God, who gives to all generously and without criticizing, and it will be given to him.” (James 1:5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.