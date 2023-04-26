AVERY COUNTY — After years of serving Avery County and its local businesses, Avery County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Anne Winkelman will soon step down and retire.
Winkelman’s story of how she ended up at the Avery County Chamber of Commerce starts when she worked for the Bombay Company in Texas. She worked there for 13 years and was hired by Mark Winkelman, whom she would start dating and eventually marry. When the two started dating, Mark decided to leave the company. While in Texas, the two also learned about running weddings and events, and the two catered some as well, she said.
Winkelman always wanted to own a bed and breakfast, and she also always wanted to come home to North Carolina, where her family was. Originally from Rocky Mount, she didn’t want to settle too close to her family, so she and Mark opted for somewhere in the mountains. After a while of searching for a place to buy, their realtor showed them a property in Valle Crucis and they knew it was the perfect spot, she said. The pair bought the 15-acre property, subdivided it and built a five-room bed and breakfast, with space for the couple to live in the basement. They named it the Lazy Bear Lodge, and that was where Winkelman learned to run a business and do QuickBooks. Though she had budget experience from Bombay, she gained more of that experience through her time at the B&B, she said. She worked as an innkeeper there for almost 12 years before she sold it.
Winkelman met Hallie Willis and April Gilbert, whom she said welcomed her to Avery County. Her father passed away, so she moved her mother up to the mountains with her and “semi-retired.” She and her husband built their home on Buckeye Road, and once she finished, she thought, “What do I do now?”
Willis introduced her to Melynda Pepple, who was the Executive Director of the Avery Chamber of Commerce at the time. Pepple was preparing to leave and was looking for someone to take her place. Winkelman said she stepped back and examined all of her experience and skills and wondered what she could do to put them all together, and the chamber position seemed like a great fit. She sent in her resume, got the job and was able to train with Pepple for some time before she was on her own.
Pepple taught her about a lot of the events and festivals that the chamber hosts, such as the golf tournament and arts and crafts festivals. However, since the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the chamber from holding the Woolly Worm Festival in 2020, Pepple was not able to train Winkelman on that specific event. While Winkelman was worried, she made it happen, she said.
“Melynda had enough confidence in me to say, ‘I recommend you,’ and in fact, to be really honest, she was leaving in two weeks, and it scared me to death,” Winkelman said. “You learn real quick that you can do it, and what’s the worst that could happen?”
Pepple pulled the Chamber out of a bad financial place, Winkelman said, and she worked hard to leave the Chamber in a better condition than how she found it. Now, as Winkelman leaves the Chamber with more than 450 members, she also feels as though she’s leaving it better than how she found it, and she hopes that whoever takes her place will make it even better.
Winkelman added a new festival, Summer Fest, to the chamber’s rotation, which will take place for the second year in June at Heritage Park. She wanted to move the Avery County Chamber of Commerce office, which she did. The new office, which they moved into in November 2022, is located at 4501 Tynecastle Highway, Unit 14 in Banner Elk. She hired a bookkeeper, Melissa Halloran, and received help from Peggy Howell in QuickBooks, she said. She led her first Leadership Avery class, and she was able to do it because she was surrounded by people who had the confidence that she could, she said.
Now, Winkelman plans to focus on taking care of her mother, helping her husband build their new house and tending to her garden. While the new executive director hasn’t been chosen just yet, Winkelman said she is certain the Chamber will have a good leader going forward.
“I’m excited about leaving it in good shape with a good team, and I know that whoever takes over is going to be a good leader,” she said. “I want them to take it further than I ever did, because that’s kind of the point. It’s a good feeling.”
