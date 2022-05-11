HIGH COUNTRY – Fresh from his celebrated appearance at Merlefest, popular folk singer Willie Watson, co-founder of the Old Crow Medicine Show, will make his long-awaited debut at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, as a prelude to the Boonerang Music and Arts Festival that weekend.
“An Evening With Willie Watson” is the first event on the newly announced Mast Store Americana Music Series on the Doc Watson Stage of the Appalachian Theatre, and is intended to be an ongoing, year-round program of artists and events celebrating the genre unique to our country.
“We are excited to be the naming sponsor of this music series and to have as its first act an individual who was discovered by Doc Watson himself," Mast General Store President Lisa Cooper said. "I can't help but think Doc would be proud to see this performance on his hometown theatre stage.”
Tickets went on sale to the public at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at an “early bird” price of $10 per seat, rising to $15 per ticket on May 12, 2022.
ATHC board chair Keith Martin noted the significance of this sponsorship to the historic venue.
“Mast General Store was the very first donor to contribute to the ‘Save The Appalachian Theatre’ effort, and was instrumental — pun intended — in the naming of our Doc Watson Stage." Martin said. "Now, with the underwriting of our new Americana Music Series, their name is linked with a musical art form beloved in our community almost as much as the Mast Store itself.”
According to the Americana Music Association, this art form is defined as, "Contemporary music that incorporates elements of various American roots music styles, including country, roots-rock, folk, bluegrass, R&B and blues, resulting in a distinctive roots-oriented sound that lives in a world apart from the pure forms of the genres upon which it may draw. While acoustic instruments are often present and vital, Americana music often uses a full electric band."
Watson is a folk singer in the classic sense: a singer, storyteller and traveler, with a catalog of songs that bridge the gap between the past and present. A celebrated musician with a rich vocal range, Watson is a top interpreter of the folk canon and a highly skilled multi-instrumentalist. Watson was a co-founder of the Old Crow Medicine Show, whose platinum-selling music helped jumpstart the 21st century folk revival.
"I love that the Appalachian Theatre will be kicking off their Mast Store Americana Music series with Willie Watson on the Thursday of Boonerang weekend," said Mark Freed, director of Cultural Resources for the Town of Boone and the catalyst behind Boonerang. "Willie Watson is no stranger... and fits in perfectly with the festival's community homecoming theme."
For additional details about the Boonerang Music and Arts Festival, visit www.boonerangfest.com.
For nearly two decades, Watson has made modern folk music that is rooted in older traditions with a catalog of songs that bridge the gap between the past and present. On his album “Folksinger Volume 2,” he acts as a modern interpreter of older songs, passing along his own version of the music that came long before him.
This includes Southern gospel, railroad songs, delta blues, Irish fiddle tunes, and Appalachian music, carrying on a rich tradition in folk music: the sharing and swapping of old songs. Many of these compositions were popularized by artists like Leadbelly, Reverend Gary Davis, Furry Lewis and Bascom Lamar Lunsford. According to his publicist, “The songs don’t actually belong to those artists, though. They don’t belong to anyone. Instead, they’re part of the folk canon, passed from generation to generation by singers like Watson.”
And what a singer Watson is. With a quick vibrato and rich range, he breathes new life into classic songs like “Samson and Delilah,” one of several songs featuring harmonies from gospel quartet the Fairfield Four. He’s a balladeer on “Gallows Pole,” whose melancholy melodies are echoed by the slow swells of a four-piece woodwind ensemble, and a bluesman on “When My Baby Left Me,” accompanying himself with sparse bursts of slide guitar.
“Dry Bones” finds him crooning and hollering over a bouncing banjo, while “Take This Hammer” closes the album on a penitent note, with Watson singing to the heavens alongside a congregation of Sunday morning soul singers.
“I’m not trying to prove any point here,” Watson insists, “and I’m not trying to be a purist. There’s so much beauty in this old music, and it affects me on a deep level. It moves me and inspires me.”
Nodding to the past without resurrecting it, Watson turns his latest album release, “Folksinger Volume 2,” into something much more than an interpretation of older songs. The album carries on the spirit of a time nearly forgotten. It taps into the rich core of roots music. It furthers the legacy of American folk. And perhaps most importantly, it shows the full range of Willie Watson’s artistry, matching his instrumental and vocal chops with a strong appreciation for the songs that have shaped not only a genre, but an entire country.
For more information about the concert, or to purchase tickets for “An Evening With Willie Watson,” visit www.apptheatre.org.
