LINVILLE — Driving up to the Williams YMCA, a staple in the Avery County community, one might see the Hugh Chapman Center, an additional building to the YMCA that sits quietly on the side of the road.
The Williams YMCA plans to renovate the Hugh Chapman Center to a full-time licensed day care facility, increasing Avery County’s access to licensed childcare spots by 18%.
Trey Oakley, CEO of the Williams YMCA, said that conversations with larger employers of the YMCA sparked ideas for the necessity of an added daycare center in the community.
“Not everybody has that type of work environment where they can bring their kids to work, so that got the wheels turning a little bit,” Oakley said.
The new full-time childcare center will be equipped with an indoor recreational space, kitchen, office space, three classrooms and a health room for when children get sick.
Oakley is working with Chip Howell from Native Forms Architecture in order to renovate a space that will allow the dream of a daycare center to come into fruition.
Oakley and Howell visited multiple other childcare centers in order to see what worked, what didn’t work and to ensure that what they eventually create will be vital for a successful daycare.
“We’ve been working with the state of North Carolina and DHHS to ensure that every step we take is in compliance with their guidelines for a five-star rating,” Oakley said.
In order to meet full-time childcare requirements, Oakley said that they’re having to build two new private playgrounds at the Chapman Center; one for 2-year-olds and one for children ages 3 to 5. When having that discussion, Oakley said he decided it was also time to build a new public playground, since the wooden playground before stood for 21 years.
If the YMCA can raise enough money, Oakley hopes to be able to put an enclosed pavilion space on the site of the public playground to host summer camps, community events and birthday parties.
Funding for these new additions to the YMCA comes from appropriations from the state, private funding and a $50,000 match from GameTime Playground Equipment.
Once the Chapman center opens as a full-time daycare, it will be able to accommodate 48 children ages two to five, unlike the YMCA’s child development center, which can only accommodate children for two hours at a time, ages six weeks to six years.
The new daycare will be fee based and open to all members of the community, not just members of the YMCA. However, no reservations for the daycare are being accepted at this time.
Oakley plans on hiring new daycare staff members outside of the YMCA, although his current staff now will have “first dibs” on daycare spots as a way to incentivize new employee applications and employee retention for current staff.
Currently, in order to avoid misinformation, there is no set date on when the new daycare center will open. Summer camps will still be held at the Chapman Center this upcoming May, June, July and August.
When it does open, however, it will operate Monday through Friday, hours will range from approximately 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be located at the Hugh Chapman Center. Oakley’s hope is that with the state’s approval, the daycare center will be open by next spring. Luckily, the new public playground will be open by the end of this month.
“So essentially, they’ll grow up at ‘the Y’, and for me that’s special because I grew up at ‘the Y’and I know what it allows kids to be able to do,” Oakley said. “I know how it can help families and raise good children that maybe need some extra help or a place to feel safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.