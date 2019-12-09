BANNER ELK — Williams YMCA held its annual Reindeer Run 5K on the morning of Dec. 7 in Banner Elk. The chilly jaunt brought out 101 runners, with plenty of dogs in the mix.
The run raises money so the YMCA can help people who could not afford the Y’s services otherwise.
The top female finishers from the event were Krissi Smith, first overall with a time of 18 minutes, three seconds, Josie Naumowich in second with a time of 21 minutes, 52 seconds and Kathryn Hass in third with a time of 22 minutes, 56 seconds.
The top male finishers were Daniel Scagnelli in first with a time of 18 minutes, 13 seconds, Rick Juliano in second with a time of 19 minutes, 1 second, and Davis Crymes in third place with a time of 19 minutes, 12 seconds.
