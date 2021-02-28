LINVILLE — The Williams YMCA of Avery County is dedicated to building a strong community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Through this past year the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on Avery County. Social events were canceled, family and friends were distanced to prevent the spread of the virus, and many people have suffered as a result.
While not all restrictions have been lifted, the YMCA is committed to help the community recover. Starting in March the YMCA will be introducing club sports every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Club sports are an opportunity for anyone regardless of age to come for an hour of sports practice including drills, skill development, and COVID-19 safe scrimmages.
Volleyball will be held on Tuesdays, with basketball on Wednesdays and indoor soccer on Thursdays. Club Sports will take place at the Blackburn Athletic Facility from 5 to 6 p.m. starting March 2. YMCA members pay just $20 per person for the month and those who aren’t members pay $30 per person for the month, with all three sports included.
YMCA day passes can also be purchased to join the fun. In accordance with all current state and local COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, all players and spectators will be required to wear a mask. Spectators will be asked to maintain six feet for social distancing when not with direct family members.
For those looking for outdoor fun, the YMCA’s Outdoor Spring Soccer program will be starting in April. Registration is open through March 17 and is open to all youth ages 3 to 14. Those enrolled can expect to do more than just run the field. Coaches will work with their teams to instill positive character development, including honesty, teamwork and good sportsmanship. Through these activities the children of Avery County can reconnect with their friends and develop new friendships after a long year of remote learning and social distancing.
Each registration will include the cost of a team jersey and socks. Games are scheduled for Saturday mornings beginning April 3. YMCA members pay only $55 per child and non-YMCA members pay $65 per child.
These opportunities allow adults to model a love for activity while providing invaluable family bonding time.
Do you have soccer experience and want to help with the upcoming season? The YMCA is looking for volunteer soccer coaches. To volunteer or for more information, contact YMCA Athletic Director Laura Foley at (828) 737-5500 or Lauraf@ymcaavery.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.