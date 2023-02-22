Editor’s Note: The following is part of a regular series of commentaries/columns courtesy of Crossnore Communities for Children. This installment is submitted by {span}Brett Loftis, CEO, Crossnore Communities for Children.
In my 25-year career in child advocacy, I have had the opportunity to visit hundreds of public schools. Each time I’ve entered the front door of a new school, I could feel the culture of the school almost immediately. Some were warm, inviting, creative and welcoming, while others were harsh, clinical and joyless.
Often, I have asked myself, how would I feel if I were a student in this school? That question became even more important when I became a parent. I always wanted my children to attend schools that saw my boys as unique, individual learners with different talents, strengths and learning styles. I wanted a school for my children that inspired them to learn and grow both academically and emotionally, so that they could achieve in a strong academic environment, and become respectful and confident young men.
When we first enrolled our youngest son in Marjorie Williams Academy, he was nervous and unsure. He was a little behind in reading and could sometimes feel shy in the classroom. What we witnessed over the next few months was nothing short of miraculous. Suddenly, our son began excelling in his classes and his reading levels skyrocketed. He showed a new level of confidence and an excitement for school each day.
As his parents, our hearts nearly burst as we saw our son growing and maturing into a happy and confident learner. Before long, he was reading above grade level and excelling both socially and academically. Now, four years later, he is high school student at Williams Academy and is excited about his future plans to attend college and to become a teacher. He has been so positively impacted by the teachers as Williams Academy that he wants to become a teacher and a coach as his career.
When folks ask us about what has been the secret of his success at Williams Academy, we start by talking about the school culture. When you first walk in the door, you can feel the warmth and positive energy. Williams Academy is truly a place where every child is valued, celebrated and expected to have big dreams and big goals. Their motto “Dream it, Believe it, Achieve it” is everywhere you look, from the beautiful buildings and the colorful uniforms to the large glass cabinet filled with incentive prizes for academic rewards.
Next, we explain that class size really matters. Most of the classes have 10 or fewer students, and the amount of individual attention each student receives is amazing. The small classroom size allows each student to receive individualized support and tutoring is available for any child who needs it. The hands-on, experiential style of teaching is engaging and fun, and the “Classroom Without Walls” program gives all the students the opportunity to go on exciting field trips.
This morning as I dropped my son off at school, I was reminded what a special place Williams Academy is because the teachers met every student at the door, dressed in hilarious Valentine’s Day costumes, handing out candy. They have elaborate costumes for every major holiday, and it is one more example of the joyful and positive school culture.
When I describe William Academy, people immediately respond that it sounds like a prestigious private school, and it many ways it feels that way. But, I have to remind them that it is a public school and it is free to anyone in Avery County. Most people I talk to have no idea what an amazing school it is, and that it is free and open to all students Kindergarten-12th grade. That is how I know it is the best kept secret in the High Country!
Williams Academy has been a game-changer for our child, and I will remain forever grateful to the amazing group of dedicated teachers and administrators. They are truly the best, and if you don’t believe me, just ask my son, because he is truly Dreaming it, Believing it and Achieving it.
Williams Academy is now accepting applications for all grades for Fall Semester of 2023.
For more information about enrollment or to schedule a tour of the school, visit www.williamsacademy.org.
