CROSSNORE — Williams Academy in Crossnore held its graduation ceremony on Friday, May 29. The school celebrated its graduating class of eight members of the Class of 2020, recognizing their contributions to the school during their academic careers. All student photos courtesy Williams Academy.
Williams Academy celebrates Class of 2020
Jamie Shell
