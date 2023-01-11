ELK PARK — As spring approaches, so does the season for small wildlife, such as baby squirrels, rabbits and opossums.
Fortunately, Colez Critterz Rehab, located in Elk Park, is a haven for abandoned and injured wildlife. Operators Angie Cole and Dylan Cole specialize in baby opossums, but will take in opossums, squirrels and rabbits of any age that are in need of care. While the Coles aren’t licensed to take certain animals such as groundhogs, raccoons and other rabies vector species yet, they can pick up any type of animal and find the perfect rehabber or facility to take it to, Angie Cole said.
“We’ll try to help any kind of animal that we can,” she said.
Colez Critterz Rehab is recognized by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission as an official wildlife rehab organization. In North Carolina, there are strict laws against keeping wild animals, whether it be as a pet, to nurse them back to health or raise and release them. Due to this, the Coles had to acquire a captivity license to operate as a wildlife rehabilitation facility. After they have been certified for three years, they can begin taking classes to be certified to take in and care for rabies vector species.
Angie Cole met her mentor a handful of years ago when she first got into wildlife rehab. Tara Collins, owner of Wildlings Wildlife Rehabilitation and Rescue in Salisbury, taught the Coles everything they need to know about caring for wild animals.
“We rehab to release,” Angie Cole said.
Caring for the young orphaned opossums involves tube-feeding them and stimulating them to use the bathroom every few hours, Dylan Cole said. If the Coles come across an opossum on the road, they stop to check. Even if the opossum is deceased, Angie Cole said, there likely could still be babies alive in the mother’s pouch, which would need to be taken and cared for immediately.
“If you see us in the middle of the road, we’re probably checking pouches,” Angie Cole said. “We keep a go-bag in the car with the basic things we might need to help an animal before we make it home.”
So far, Colez Critterz Rehab has taken in 40 opossums, Angie Cole said. Once they’re ready, there are a few places where the Coles release the squirrels, opossums and rabbits that they rehabilitate. Some animals aren’t releasable, though, as they would not be able to survive in the wild. Lily the opossum is one such case, as her leg was broken and healed with her foot facing backward. The Coles are working on getting a certification to keep Lily as an education animal through the wildlife commission.
The Coles currently have three opossums who are staying with them through the winter, as it’s too late in the season for them to be able to survive if released. They also have two in outdoor enclosures.
With warmer weather approaching in a few months, nests may be destroyed while cleaning up debris, baby squirrels may fall out of their nests and people may start to find abandoned animals. If an animal is truly abandoned, do not try to feed it, Angie Cole said. Baby wildlife has a very specific diet and for very young animals, it takes special equipment to ensure they don’t aspirate while they eat. Additionally, she said to collect the animal if it is safe to do so, keep it warm and call a rescuer. On top of it being illegal in North Carolina to care for and keep wildlife without a license, it is also dangerous for the animal as it takes a lot of care, knowledge and time to rescue young animals, she said.
The Coles know a network of rehabilitators across the state and beyond, and are prepared to help any type of wildlife that may need it. While they’re not allowed to cross state lines, they have contacts in Tennessee that can help with wildlife emergencies there. Additionally, they will travel all over Western North Carolina for the animals if needed, Angie Cole said.
“If we can’t help it, we know someone who can,” she said.
Colez Critterz Rehab can be found on Facebook and Instagram. If you find an abandoned or injured animal, text or call Angie Cole at (828) 964-4745.
