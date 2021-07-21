CRANBERRY — Cranberry High School provided education for countless local area students from its opening year in 1923 through 1968, when it, Newland and Crossnore high schools were consolidated into Avery County High School.
On Saturday, July 17, the CHS doors again welcomed familiar former students, as the Wildcats gathered for its annual reunion celebration.
Between 50 and 60 former students and family members converged on the Cranberry site to reminisce about the days in Mr. Stoker Hughes’ science class, reading in the library with Mrs. Ethel Smith at her desk to lend aid, or listening in Mrs. Julia Ramsey’s English class or Mr. James Heaton’s math class.
The former students also gathered to recollect the times spent with one another, and what the school meant to them decades ago as students, and today after the years have passed. A number of old yearbooks and historic photos were perused during the morning, as memories flooded the room that once served as the school’s library.
Many choose to skip attending school reunions for myriad reasons, but for the students returning to Cranberry, it was a desired and intentional destination.
In 2020, the alumni were unable to reconvene due to the global pandemic, and the gathering noted several classmates have passed away since the group last came together, making this year’s event all the more significant.
This year’s event gathering did not include a specific program, but classmates were invited to share memories of the school as well as what they have done since their days of walking the halls of CHS.
Clay and Naomi Houston spoke of their involvement in the revitalization of CHS in the mid-1980s, when a group came together to purchase the property and breathe new life into the dilapidating structures. Clay Houston noted that the group managed to pay off a 15-year loan on the purchase in just nine years’ time, adding words of appreciation to Gayland Andrews, Jerry and Doris Turbyfill, and others who gave of their time and continue to work to “keep everything going.”
Additional former students who spoke included Dennis Laws from the Class of 1955, who thanked the Houstons for their involvement with CHS, John Ward (CHS Class of 1968) who shared that the two places that he owes any accomplishments in his life to as a longtime teacher and coach are Cranberry High School and Grandfather Home for Children, and Terry Chappell, a sports official for more than four decades who traveled the world as part of the group who worked with the Harlem Globetrotters, who spoke about the renovations on the site and involvement with the renovation of Miss Kay’s classroom, and how local involvement with CHS helped spark his love for officiating.
Additional alumni who shared included Joe Wallace and Glenna Ollis, who now visit the area seasonally. The duo also shared their musical talents with the group, leading the students in a rendition of the CHS Alma Mater and singing several other familiar tunes with the group.
Clayton Harpold, CHS Class of 1965, spoke of how CHS provided consistency in his life as a youth, noting that it was the only location where he spent four consecutive years in school.
“Cranberry means a lot,” Harpold said. “The education here was stability for me.”
Steve Vance, from the CHS Class of 1965, spoke of how fortunate he was to be part of the school, and to significance in his life.
“Cranberry was good to me, and I want to be good to it,” Vance explained.
Jerry Turbyfill, historian and railroad history aficionado, shared memories of going from room to room and collecting more at least 15 bags of trash upon first beginning the revitalization of the property decades ago.
“Without someplace to start, without a foundation, you can’t finish the work,” Turbyfill said about the beginning of the restoration process in the mid-1980s that has encompassed repairs and refurbishment of classrooms and hallways, gathering period mementos to decorate the classrooms and additional general maintenance.
Turbyfill spoke of he and Doris working on cleaning the front steps to the school, noting that “hundreds of people were crucial and deserve credit” for the school being in the place where it is today, as the school hosts seasonal weekly bingo events and stays maintained debt-free.
“We just put the icing on the cake,” Jerry said of he and his wife’s efforts.
Turbyfill also shared tidbits about the history of the school, dating back to prior to school’s formation, informing classmates of first CHS Principal Andy Phillips and that the East Tennessee & Western North Carolina Railroad donated the 9.2 acres of land to build on the site of the high school. Turbyfill noted that the first principal’s house was built near the former hotel in the community and was constructed by an area slave and Native American named Peter Harding, a building which, according to Turbyfill, also served as a post office for the community, adding that the first graduating class at Cranberry consisted of just four people.
Andrews thanked everyone who attended the reunion and reminded classmates of the continuing efforts to maintain the facilities and the memories they evoke.
For students shaped and molded by their experiences at Cranberry, such gatherings hold a unique place in each one’s heart.
“Cranberry has always been a really close group of students, regardless of the year,” Chappell said. “The friendship, and just seeing everybody and having what we have here, is something to be cherished. We’re very fortunate that there are those who care to maintain the buildings and work as hard as they do to preserve the memories this place holds to so many of us.”
