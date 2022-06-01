What are your fears? Frogs, tornados, clowns, the dark, spiders, or snakes? The last one can make me tremble. My daughter is deeply afraid of the dark. She can’t even bring herself to walk outside at night by herself. Our fears can be deep-seated and crippling at times. Many last a lifetime even if they seem unfounded and silly to those around us.
In the Bible, there are two words for “fear.” One is Phobos. Phobos is a fear that either keeps us bound up with terror or causes us to flee in the face of the unknown. The Bible has hundreds of scriptures telling us not to have this kind of fear, to instead seek the One who can drive out this fear. “When I am afraid, I will trust in You,” (Psalm 56:3). “I sought the Lord, and He answered me and delivered me from my fears,” (Psalm 34:4).“Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be afraid, for I am your God. I will strengthen you; I will help you; I will hold on to you with My righteous right hand,” (Isaiah 41:10).
The other word for fear is Yirah, which is awe and respect. This type of fear keeps us safe from consequences. It is a healthy fear. Almost every book in the Bible has scripture encouraging us to Yirah or to “fear” God. The fear of God is a place of safety for us. This healthy fear sets a boundary of protection around us, keeping us from evil. “In the fear of the Lord, one has strong confidence and his children have a refuge. The fear of the Lord is a fountain of life, turning people away from the snares of death,”(Proverbs 14:26-27). It is a place of knowing who He is and of realizing who we are not. “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge; fools despise wisdom and discipline,” (Proverbs 1:7).
Fear of God is a place of humility. It’s a place of accepting we don’t have all the answers, but we trust the One who does. Satan is so deceptive that we often have a greater fear of him, a fear of the future, a fear of death, a fear of what people think, or fear of many other things than a fear of God. All those “Phobos” drive us away from “Yirah”. Phobos = bad fear. Yirah = good fear. Yirah drives us to Him. Fear of God has great rewards, but without it, we drift away. We choose a crippling fear that keeps up bound up in chains, which is exactly what the enemy wants. So I guess the question is: Which “fear” are you going to choose? Whom will you fear? Satan/the world (Phobos) or God (Yirah)? “You are His holy one, fear Yahweh, for those who fear Him lack nothing,” (Psalm 34:9).
