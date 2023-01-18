ELK PARK — In recent weeks, Avery County Animal Support has received an outpouring of community support and was even noticed by another nonprofit that strives to advocate for homeless dogs and the people who work to care for them.
Who Will Let the Dogs Out is a Virginia-based nonprofit that works nationally to spread awareness about shelters and rescues. The organization’s mission is to tell the stories of shelters, including the dogs and the people that save them, and spread awareness about what help the facility needs and how the community can pitch in.
WWLDO has visited more than 100 shelters and rescues across several states. In addition to raising awareness in the community, the organization also assists shelters by way of resources, ideas, mentorship, networking and more. The nonprofit even offers assistance in finding and applying for grants.
WWLDO board members Cara Achterberg and Nancy Slattery visited Avery County Animal Support’s facility on Thursday, Jan. 12. The facility is located at 128 Old Mill Rd. in Elk Park and was offered as a temporary place to hold animals by the town of Elk Park. The building used to be the town hall, and the agreement between ACAS and the town has felt like a win-win, as it gives the nonprofit space to operate out of and allows the town an opportunity to restore the historic building. Before they had this facility, ACAS worked primarily out of founder Ellie Lecka’s garage.
Achterberg is a writer and Slattery is a photographer. Together, they are touring shelters and rescues across numerous states and documenting their stories to share with the world. After touring the facility, Achterberg and Slattery unloaded a haul of donations to the shelter, including high-quality food, treats, collars and more. ACAS was their last stop in North Carolina before they traveled to Tennessee to continue their tour.
The building was actively undergoing renovations during the tour on Thursday, Jan. 12. Quality Builders, Inc. of Banner Elk installed the facility’s new windows and reinforced the foundation of the building to ensure that it can hold the weight of the rescue’s new kennels. The kennels are heavy and are meant to house animals in places not normally used to house animals, preventing damage to the building itself. A few days before, Gilliam Construction came out and created a flat spot around the building for the dogs to play outside, with additional space for ACAS to put a shed. Both businesses were quick to donate their time and help out once they learned there was a need, Lecka said. Additionally, Fall Creek Glassworks reached out to ACAS, offering to help in any way they could with the building.
For more information about Who Will Let the Dogs Out, visit https://whowillletthedogsout.org/. For more information about Avery County Animal Support, visit https://averycountyanimals.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.