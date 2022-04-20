Who do you allow to have power?
While standing in the foyer of my church, my pastor posed a similar question to me. That question struck me like a slap across the face. I had been in an abusive marriage. I escaped, tried to heal, but always fell back into a victim mindset when confronted with trouble. I confided in my pastor some of the recent troubles I was facing which still concerned being controlled in some ways by my ex-husband. He looked at me, lovingly and bluntly, and asked “Why do you let him control you?” He said he had watched me with other men and he had never witnessed me give up control. But when my ex was concerned, I always submitted, and always let it bring me down.
His questioned stuck with me. I didn’t have an answer to it. I don’t give up control to anyone but his words always made me feel so small, so insignificant, so unwanted. I knew I no longer cared about this man who I had once loved, so I didn’t think the feelings that had once been there had anything to do with why I still allowed him control. I knew that it was the question I needed to answer in order to embrace the blessings and healing God had in store for me. I took out my phone, pulled up my notes and wrote down the question and committed to pray for wisdom for an answer.
Several days later, in another conversation with my pastor, I told him I felt like all my past sins were getting thrown back up to me like little darts. I was dodging but they were hitting and stinging. Each of us likely have skeletons in our closets that we would be devastated if they were to be exposed. I had spent some time in solitude with God in the week prior to my current trouble. During that time, I had been convicted by this verse, “Because I have sinned against Him, I must endure the Lord’s rage until He argues my case and establishes justice for me. He will bring me into the light; I will see His salvation” (Micah 7:9).
I did have a sin that I was hiding like a skeleton in my closet. I had an overwhelming sin, a sin I considered so large and so wrong that I was ashamed for anyone to find out. A sin I was unwilling to confess because it held so much weight. A sin that I had held for 24 years. I had allowed Satan to have some control for the biggest portion of my life because I couldn’t forgive myself and if I couldn’t how could God? But I stood convicted. I knew without a doubt that was what God needed me to lay down. “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness,” (1 John 1:9). His blood washed me clean.
Five days later, in an argument with a family member of my ex-husband’s, that specific sin got brought up. It had not been mentioned in 24 years and was no coincidence that Satan was grasping at straws. That little voice he uses always seems to yell “Remember how bad you were? Remember everything you have ever done wrong in your life?” It stung and made me a little more than just angry with Satan, I got upset with my Creator. I had to ask God, “You covered this one, right? I laid it down. Why are you allowing it to be brought back up?”
Then I realized something God asked of us: “Therefore, confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, so that you may be healed. The urgent request of a righteous person is very powerful in its effect,” (James 5:16).
God was allowing healing for me. The shame was covered by the blood when I confessed my sin to God. The healing was offered by allowing the sin to be prayed for by other believers. I confessed my sin to my pastor and I felt the sting a little less. He assured me that God was likely chiseling away at the things that were still holding me back. At that point, I realized God was also offering something else: the concept of being “above reproach.” To live a Christian life, you have to live in such a way that people cannot find criticism. If there are skeletons that have not been dealt with, you will instead live in fear of their release. God was releasing every chain I had allowed the enemy to place on my past and my life.
Now, back to the question that I started with. I allowed my ex-husband to have power over me because he knew my secrets. After breaking the chains, I have realized he doesn’t hold much power anymore. At times he still tries to exert it, but I don’t feel controlled. He is not controlling my emotions. I feel free. Chris Tomlin sang it best...
My chains are gone, I’ve been set free
My God, my Savior has ransomed me
And like a flood His mercy rains
Unending love, amazing grace
So I ask: Who do you allow to have power? I have often heard people tell me that “God will never forgive them for what they have done.” Trust me... I’m a sinner. I did something terrible. He forgave me. Satan only has as much power as you allow him to have. But the skeletons you are concealing are the very ones he will use to keep you from the peace only God can offer you. Open up your closet, release the skeleton, confess your sin to God, confess your sin to your support system, and let God take control of your life.
