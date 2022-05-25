BEECH MOUNTAIN — If someone is seeking out a mountain venue that “checks all the boxes,” look no further than Whiskey Creek. Rustic, yet elegant? Check. Secluded, yet easily accessible? Check. Space for a large or small group? Check. A magical mountain setting? Check. This new venue at 1001 Beech Mountain Pkwy. on Beech Mountain is all of this and more.
This recently completed facility sits on approximately 10,000 square feet of land that offers opportunities for a variety of uses. The building itself boasts a wide open gathering space of 3,500 square feet beneath open trusses with 30-foot ceilings.
Tucked into a wooded area at the base of Beech Mountain Ski area, the property features a boardwalk along the stream that offers 2,500 square feet of open deck seating just outside the main building. Whisky casks are featured in this outside area. Another outdoor area, “Pebble Beach,” features a flat area of about another 2,000 square feet that is landscaped in pea-size river rock that provides a space for activities under a tent. Whiskey Creek is handicapped accessible, including entry to spacious marble bathroom facilities.
Whiskey Creek provides potable water, both 120- and 420-volt electric current, and is approved for up to 266-person capacity. Liquor licenses are current and the facility is compliant to current building code in every way. There are three large doors in the rear of the building to allow for catering of any sort, and wedding planners will have this unique space available for their clients.
The size of this venue makes it suitable for a variety of uses, from corporate meetings, family reunions and holiday gatherings to wedding receptions and musical events (a stage is available). The concept of flex space is built into the design of the building.
The venue was built on the site of the Rascals restaurant from many years ago. It was purchased by Jim Accardi, local owner of The Famous Brick Oven pizza restaurant, and has been completely rebuilt to offer this unique mountain facility. Generally, the structure was “family built,” with the assistance of local contractors along the way.
A new website is under construction that will feature more pictures of the venue, as well as contact information regarding scheduling opportunities. In the meantime, inquiries can be made by contacting Mike McDonald at (919) 819-2755.
Check it out, and “check all the boxes” for yourself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.